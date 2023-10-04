Must Read! Upcoming movies and web series this week: Shaakuntalam, Mrs Undercover, and more

MUMBAI:Last week, Gumraah starring Aditya Roy Kapur and Mrunal Thakur hit the big screens and Jubilee premiered on OTT. While Gumraah has failed to make a mark at the box office, Jubilee received a good response.



Now, this week there are no major releases, it’s like a calm before the storm which we would like to call Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. However, there are a few movies and web series that are going to release in theatres and premiere on OTT.



Mrs Undercover (OTT release)

Radhika Apte is one of the most talented actresses we have in the industry, and she will next be seen in Mrs Undercover which is slated to release on Zee5 on 14th April 2023. The trailer of the comedy-thriller has impressed one and all. So now, let’s wait and watch how the film turns out to be.



Shaakuntalam (Theatrical release)

Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Dev Mohan starrer Shaakuntalam is a Telugu film, but it will be dubbed and released in various languages including Hindi. It will be interesting to see what response the movie will get at the box office when it releases on 14th April 2023.



Pinky Beauty Parlour (Theatrical release)

There’s a very small-budget film titled Pinky Beauty Parlour which is going to release this week in theatres. The movie stars Sulagna Panigrahi who is a popular TV actress and she also starred in the movie Murder 2.



The Marvelous Mrs Maisel season 5 (Web Series)

If you are a fan of the series The Marvelous Mrs Maisel, then we are sure that you are eagerly waiting for the web series’ fifth installment which is slated to release on 14th April.



So, which movie or web series you are excited about this week? Let us know in the comments below…



