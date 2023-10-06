Must Read! Upcoming movies of Nawazuddin Siddiqui and their latest updates

This year, Nawazuddin Siddiqui already had two theatrical releases, Afwaah and Jogira Sara Ra Ra. Today, let’s look at the list of Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s upcoming movies and their latest updates...
MUMBAI:This year, Nawazuddin Siddiqui already had two theatrical releases, Afwaah and Jogira Sara Ra Ra. Both the movies, despite getting decent reviews, failed to make a mark at the box office. However, the actor has many films lined up.

So, today let’s look at the list of Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s upcoming movies and its latest update...

Haddi

Nawazuddin Siddiqui will be seen as a transgender in the film Haddi. The movie’s first look has grabbed everyone’s attention and it is slated to release on Zee5 soon.

Also Read: Nawazuddin Siddiqui starrer Afwaah's Underrated Musical Delight to Mesmerize Audiences on OTT

Adbhut

Adbhut was announced in 2021 and apart from Nawaz, the film also stars Diana Penty, Shreya Dhanwanthary and Rohan Mehra. The shooting of the film has been wrapped up but there’s no update about it.

Tiku Weds Sheru

Kangana Ranaut’s production venture Tiku Weds Sheru starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Avneet Kaur has also been in the news for the past couple of years. The shooting of the film has also been wrapped up and it will be getting an OTT release on Amazon Prime Video. However, the release date has not been announced.

Noorani Chehra

Well, Nawaz surely has many films lined up, but there is no update on many of them. One of them is Noorani Chehra which also stars Kriti Sanon’s sister Nupur Sanon in the lead role.

Sangeen

Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Elnaaz Norouzi starrer Sangeen was announced in 2020. But, it’s been around three years; the movie has not yet seen the light of the day.

Bole Chudiyan

Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Tamannaah Bhatia starrer Bole Chudiyan was announced many years ago, and even the shooting of the film was wrapped up. The songs and even a teaser of the film were released, and reportedly, it was supposed to get an OTT release but got delayed. However, there’s no update on the film.

Also Read: Must Read! Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s estranged wife Aaliya shares a picture with a mystery man, says “Don’t I have the right to be happy?”

For more news and updates from the world of television, Indian films, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.


    
 

Nawazuddin Siddiqui Afwaah Jogira Sara Ra Ra Haddi Adbhut Tiku Weds Sheru Noorani Chehra Sangeen Bole Chudiyan
