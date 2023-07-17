Must Read! Upcoming new movies this week: Bawaal, Trial Period and more

MUMBAI: Last week, many interesting movies and OTT series like Mission Impossible 7, The Trial, Kohrra and others were released. Now, this week also there are many movies that are going to release in theatres and on OTT platforms.

So, let’s look at the list of upcoming new movies that are all set to entertain audiences this week…

Bawaal (OTT release)

After a lot of bawaal on social media about why it is releasing on OTT, finally, Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor starrer Bawaal will premiere on Amazon Prime Video on 21st July 2023. The film’s trailer has received a decent response, so it will be interesting to see what response the movie will get once it starts streaming.

Also Read: Must Read! Mission Impossible 7, SatyaPrem Ki Katha box office collection: Tom Cruise starrer collects a good amount in three days; Kartik-Kiara’s film stays stable

Trial Period (OTT release)

Manav Kaul, Genelia Deshmukh, and Gajraj Rao will be seen in a movie titled Trial Period. The trailer of the film is quite funny, and it has a different concept. The movie will premiere on Jio Cinema on 21st July 2023.

Minus 31-The Nagpur Files (Theatrical release)

While on OTT two movies with popular actors are releasing, this week, two small-budget films are slated to release in theatres. One of them is Minus 31-The Nagpur Files which stars Raghubir Yadav and Rajesh Sharma in the lead roles. The buzz about the film is quite low, so let’s see what response it will get at the box office.

Ajmer 92 (Theatrical release)

Another movie, which is slated to release in theatres this week, is Ajmer 92. It is inspired by true events, but just like the Minus 31, the buzz around the film is very low as there’s no star power attached to it.

Barbie (Theatrical release)

While there are no major Hindi films releasing in theatres, this week, there are two Hollywood biggies hitting the big screens. One of them is Barbie starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling which will release on 21st July 2023.

Oppenheimer (Theatrical release)

Christopher Nolan has a fan following in India, and there are moviegoers who wait to watch his films. On 21st July 2023, his movie Oppenheimer is slated to release, and it is expected to do well at the box office.

For more news and updates from the world of television, Indian films, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.




