Must Read! Upcoming new movies this week: Bawaal, Trial Period and more

From Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor starrer Bawaal to Genelia Deshmukh and Manav Kaul’s Trial Period, here’s the list of movies that are all set to release this week…
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Mon, 07/17/2023 - 07:30
movie_image: 
Bawaal

MUMBAI: Last week, many interesting movies and OTT series like Mission Impossible 7, The Trial, Kohrra and others were released. Now, this week also there are many movies that are going to release in theatres and on OTT platforms.

So, let’s look at the list of upcoming new movies that are all set to entertain audiences this week…

Bawaal (OTT release)

After a lot of bawaal on social media about why it is releasing on OTT, finally, Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor starrer Bawaal will premiere on Amazon Prime Video on 21st July 2023. The film’s trailer has received a decent response, so it will be interesting to see what response the movie will get once it starts streaming.

Also Read: Must Read! Mission Impossible 7, SatyaPrem Ki Katha box office collection: Tom Cruise starrer collects a good amount in three days; Kartik-Kiara’s film stays stable

Trial Period (OTT release)

Manav Kaul, Genelia Deshmukh, and Gajraj Rao will be seen in a movie titled Trial Period. The trailer of the film is quite funny, and it has a different concept. The movie will premiere on Jio Cinema on 21st July 2023.

Minus 31-The Nagpur Files (Theatrical release)

While on OTT two movies with popular actors are releasing, this week, two small-budget films are slated to release in theatres. One of them is Minus 31-The Nagpur Files which stars Raghubir Yadav and Rajesh Sharma in the lead roles. The buzz about the film is quite low, so let’s see what response it will get at the box office.

Ajmer 92 (Theatrical release)

Another movie, which is slated to release in theatres this week, is Ajmer 92. It is inspired by true events, but just like the Minus 31, the buzz around the film is very low as there’s no star power attached to it.

Barbie (Theatrical release)

While there are no major Hindi films releasing in theatres, this week, there are two Hollywood biggies hitting the big screens. One of them is Barbie starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling which will release on 21st July 2023.

Oppenheimer (Theatrical release)

Christopher Nolan has a fan following in India, and there are moviegoers who wait to watch his films. On 21st July 2023, his movie Oppenheimer is slated to release, and it is expected to do well at the box office.

Also Read: Must Read! Mission Impossible 7, SatyaPrem Ki Katha box office collection: Tom Cruise starrer collects a good amount in three days; Kartik-Kiara’s film stays stable

For more news and updates from the world of television, Indian films, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

 
 

Bawaal Varun Dhawan Janhvi Kapoor trial period Manav Kaul Genelia Deshmukh Barbie Oppenheimer Minus 31 Ajmer 92 Movie News TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Mon, 07/17/2023 - 07:30

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Anupamaa: Assault! Anupama witnesses Adhik manhandling Pakhi
MUMBAI: Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing exceptionally well and is topping the...
Anupamaa: Must read! Barkha and Adhik feel scared as Anupama is back to take over the Kapadia House
MUMBAI: Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing exceptionally well and is topping the...
Shocking! Sridevi refused to work with Sanjay Dutt due to this terrifying incident?
MUMBAI: Sridevi is a name that needs no introduction in the world of Bollywood for more than 4 decades she has...
Wow! This actress was the first to charge Rs 1 crore and its not Priyanka Chopra, Alia Bhatt, or Kareena Kapoor
MUMBAI: Bollywood actresses have been entertaining audiences for many years. Actresses like Madhuri Dixit, Kajol,...
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Heartbreaking! Abhimanyu notices Abhir crying in his room
MUMBAI: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the top shows and is getting interesting with every passing day. The show...
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Oh no! Muskaan gets yelled at for Akshara’s mistake, Abhinav feels helpless
MUMBAI: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the top shows and is getting interesting with every passing day. The show...
Recent Stories
Sridevi
Shocking! Sridevi refused to work with Sanjay Dutt due to this terrifying incident?
Latest Video
Related Stories
Sridevi
Shocking! Sridevi refused to work with Sanjay Dutt due to this terrifying incident?
Priyanka Chopra, Alia Bhatt, or Kareena Kapoor
Wow! This actress was the first to charge Rs 1 crore and its not Priyanka Chopra, Alia Bhatt, or Kareena Kapoor
Alia Bhatt
Must Read! Top 5 highest-grossing films of Alia Bhatt
Rahul Roy
OMG! Rahul Roy opens up on how he signed 47 films in just 11 days after the release of Aashiqui, reveals about his paycheck for the film and more
KAJOL
Oops! Throwback to the time when Kareena Kapoor Khan took a 'funny' dig at Kajol
Kareena Kapoor Khan
Really! Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan’s love story began after a photoshoot with Daboo Ratnani, read on to know more