Must Read! Urvashi Rautela rubbishes rumors of buying bungalow of 190 crores says ‘media is crazy’

MUMBAI:Actress Urvashi Rautela is no doubt one of the most loved and followed actresses we have in industry, over the time with her amazing acting and her sizzling dance numbers she has grabbed the attention of the fans and has created a huge fan base for herself who always looks forward to the upcoming pictures post and news of the actress.

As we all know recently there were many reports and news which were floating all over the internet which were saying that the actress Urvashi Rautela has brought a big bungalow both Rs 190 crore, well this news has grabbed the attention of the fans and audience and now recently Urvashi Rautela has put all the rumors at rest

During giving a byte to the media, actress Urvashi Rautela says that it is really unfortunate and media people are very crazy, she would not like to comment on this false news the actress says.

Well the actress has rubbished all the rumors of buying a bungalow of Rs.190 crore, what are your views on this statement of the actress Urvashi Rautela, do let us know in the comment section below.

