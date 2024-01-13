Must Read! Varun Dhawan’s Theri hindi remake update tomorrow?

MUMBAI : Indeed one of the most loved actor of Indian cinema is Varun Dhawan, the fans always look forward to the upcoming movies of the actor and now as we know he is all set to be seen in the upcoming action action thriller which is said to be the official remake of the South popular movie Theri that had Thalapathy Vijay in the leading role

The remake in Hindi also have actress Janhvi Kapoor, ever since the announcement was out the fans were looking forward to every single detail with regards to the movie, as the movie Theri itself is very popular and created a solid buzz not only in down South but also at the Hindi belt, for the ones who do not know Theri is directed by Atlee who has recently delivered all time blockbuster Jawan along with SRK.

Well, for all the fans there will be a special announcement with regards to the remake starring Varun Dhawan yes you are tried we can expect some official information coming from the side of the makers with the regards to the movie, well this has grabbed the attention of the fans and now we are eagerly looking forward to see what will the announcement that will be dropped by the makers.

