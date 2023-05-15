Must Read! Varun Dhawan to team up with Atlee? Netizens say, “Hope it's not a Theri remake”

Reportedly, Varun Dhawan will be teaming up with Atlee for a movie. Well, fans are hoping that it is not the remake of Thapalathy Vijay starrer Theri.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Mon, 05/15/2023 - 16:46
movie_image: 
Varun Dhawan

MUMBAI:   While remakes are not doing well at the box office, still filmmakers and actors are announcing movies that are remakes. There have been reports that Varun Dhawan will be seen in the remake of Tamil film Theri which starred Thalapathy Vijay in the lead role and was directed by Atlee.

There’s no official announcement about it, but a recent report states that Varun will be seen in a movie which will be produced by Atlee and Murad Khetani. While it is not yet officially announced, netizens are hoping that it’s not the remake of Theri.

Also Read: Wow! This dance video of Varun Dhawan's niece Anjini Dhawan is grabbing a lot of attention

A netizen tweeted, “hope it's not a theri remake.” Another netizen wrote, “it's not a theri remake right? he didn't mention.” One more netizen tweeted, “Is it a Theri remake?” Check out the tweets below...

These tweets clearly show that fans of Varun don’t want to see him in Theri remake. Well, it a remake of Theri or it’s a fresh new film only the makers and Varun can tell us. So, let’s wait for the official announcement of the movie.

Meanwhile, Varun currently has some interesting projects lined up. He will next be seen in Bawaal which is slated to release in October this year.  Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, the film also stars Janhvi Kapoor in the lead role. The actor is also gearing up for the OTT series debut with Citadel, and has Bhediya 2 also lined up.

Also Read:Varun Dhawan announces second installment of 'Bhediya'

For more news and updates from the world of television, Indian films, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.
 

Varun Dhawan Atlee Theri Thalapathy Vijay Murad Khetani Bawaal Citadel Bhediya 2 Movie News TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Mon, 05/15/2023 - 16:46

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Hilarious! Gulshan Devaiah continues to tease his Dahaad co-star Vijay Varma; tweets, “Tamma tamma loge”
MUMBAI:  There have been reports that actor Vijay Varma and Tamannaah Bhatia are in a relationship. However, the actors...
The Kapil Sharma Show: Exclusive! Sangeeta Bijlani, Varsha Usgaonkar, and Mandakini will be gracing the upcoming episode
MUMBAI:  Tellychakkar has always been at the forefront of bringing you exclusive news from the world of entertainment....
OMG! Fahmaan Khan reveals his scary casting couch experience, says “He came from behind and grabbed me”
MUMBAI:  Fahmaan Khan is a popular actor who started his acting journey with Kya Qasoor Hai Amla Kaa?. He was later...
Must Read! Varun Dhawan to team up with Atlee? Netizens say, “Hope it's not a Theri remake”
MUMBAI:   While remakes are not doing well at the box office, still filmmakers and actors are announcing movies that...
EXCLUSIVE! Gupt: The Hidden Truth actor Brijesh Tripathi to star in Bhojpuri film Om
MUMBAI:   TellyChakkar is back with yet another interesting update from the world of movies. A wide variety of content...
EXCLUSIVE! Mahabharat fame Nirbhay Wadhwa to star in Bhojpuri movie Om
MUMBAI:   TellyChakkar is back with yet another interesting update from the world of movies. A lot of content is being...
Recent Stories
Varun Dhawan
Must Read! Varun Dhawan to team up with Atlee? Netizens say, “Hope it's not a Theri remake”
Latest Video
Related Stories
Nirbhay Wadhwa
EXCLUSIVE! Mahabharat fame Nirbhay Wadhwa to star in Bhojpuri movie Om
who will be perfect for her biopic
Must Read! Sudha Murthy becomes the talk of the town after her appearance at TKSS; here's a look at the actresses who will be perfect for her biopic
Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan
Funny! Zara Hatke Zara Bachke trailer: Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan starrer looks like an entertaining film
SRK
Awesome! Producer Ritesh Sidhwani confirms Don 3; here’s all you need to know
Tabu
Funny! As Jyotika joins Ajay Devgn in his supernatural thriller; netizens have hilarious responses about Tabu not being cast in the film
Sudipto Sen meet with an accident
OMG!The Kerala Story’s Adah Sharma, director Sudipto Sen meet with an accident, actress says “nothing serious”