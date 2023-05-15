Must Read! Varun Dhawan to team up with Atlee? Netizens say, “Hope it's not a Theri remake”

MUMBAI: While remakes are not doing well at the box office, still filmmakers and actors are announcing movies that are remakes. There have been reports that Varun Dhawan will be seen in the remake of Tamil film Theri which starred Thalapathy Vijay in the lead role and was directed by Atlee.

There’s no official announcement about it, but a recent report states that Varun will be seen in a movie which will be produced by Atlee and Murad Khetani. While it is not yet officially announced, netizens are hoping that it’s not the remake of Theri.

A netizen tweeted, “hope it's not a theri remake.” Another netizen wrote, “it's not a theri remake right? he didn't mention.” One more netizen tweeted, “Is it a Theri remake?” Check out the tweets below...

These tweets clearly show that fans of Varun don’t want to see him in Theri remake. Well, it a remake of Theri or it’s a fresh new film only the makers and Varun can tell us. So, let’s wait for the official announcement of the movie.

Meanwhile, Varun currently has some interesting projects lined up. He will next be seen in Bawaal which is slated to release in October this year. Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, the film also stars Janhvi Kapoor in the lead role. The actor is also gearing up for the OTT series debut with Citadel, and has Bhediya 2 also lined up.

