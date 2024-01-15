Must Read! Vedang Raina Set to Share Screen with Alia Bhatt in Vasan Bala's Jigra? Actor's Response Revealed!

The Archies debutant, Vedang Raina, hints at a potential collaboration with Alia Bhatt in Vasan Bala's upcoming film, Jigra. Find out his reaction to the rumours!
MUMBAI: In a recent conversation with Indian Express, Vedang Raina responded to inquiries about his involvement in Jigra after his debut in The Archies. When questioned about playing Alia Bhatt's sibling in the film, Vedang expressed his interest and acknowledged the excitement but kept details under wraps. According to him, the swirling rumours are part and parcel of the industry.

Pressed about the prospect of playing Alia's sibling, Vedang remained open to the idea, citing it as a fascinating opportunity. However, he maintained that the nature of his role would depend on the script and the demands of the project.

In an interview, Vedang revealed his admiration for actors Ranbir Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, and Alia Bhatt, expressing his desire to work with them. He also mentioned his admiration for director Sanjay Leela Bhansali.

Alia Bhatt, who is not only acting but also co-producing Jigra with Karan Johar, announced the film in September last year. The movie, directed by Vasan Bala, is set to hit cinemas on September 27, 2024. Alia shared her excitement about the project, marking a full circle in her journey from debuting in a Dharma production to producing a film with them.

Sources close to the development reveal that Vedang Raina's impressive performance in The Archies caught the attention of Karan Johar and Vasan Bala, leading to his debut in the theatrical realm with Jigra.

Credit: Pinkvilla 

