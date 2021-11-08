MUST READ! Veer has made me realise that life can be unbelievably beautiful: Kanika Dhillon on embracing motherhood

MUMBAI: Bollywood writers Kanika Dhillon and Himanshu Sharma are on cloud nine!

Kanika, who wrote RA.One, Judgmental Hai Kya, Haseen Dillruba, Rashmi Rocket, tied the knot with Himanshu Sharma, who wrote Tanu Weds Manu series, Raanjhanaa, Atrangi Re, Raksha Bandhan, earlier this year.

Taking to social media, Kanika shared the news with her beaming pictures of her husband Himanshu, Veer and herself with a heartwarming message. “In gratitude , with our hearts full – Wishing love,light n happiness to all our lovelies! ??#mylife #myboys #mylove … #veerdhillonsharma” she wrote.

She also shared a few throwback pictures from mommy-to-be days where she looked ethereal. Talking about embarking on a new journey of motherhood, the writer said, “Veer has made me realise that life can be unbelievably beautiful. It is a momentous time for Himanshu and me as we share our happiness with our well-wishers. We wanted to introduce our baby boy to our Instagram family on an auspicious occasion, and Diwali seemed just right”, she added.

Kanika also revealed how excited Himanshu was for the newborn as he ordered a petrol bike for him. She said to E-Times, “My overexcited husband also ordered a bike before our Veer was born and I had to make him cancel that! So ya, it was a fun crazy memorable time prepping to be Veer’s parents!”

