Must Read! Veteran actresses who are reinventing themselves

MUMBAI:There was a time when 50+ actresses were given roles of mothers who would only sob in movies. But now, things are changing and veteran actresses are getting some amazing roles. Even if they have to play a mother in a movie, it’s a meaty role and has different layers to it.



So, today let’s look at the list of veteran actresses who are reinventing themselves...



Neena Gupta

We have to start the list with Neena Gupta. In Badhaai Ho, she played the female lead and later she has been a part of movies that has always done justice to her talent. Well, it all started with a tweet in which she openly informed everyone that she is living in Mumbai and ready to work in movies.



Dimple Kapadia

We were really upset that Dimple Kapadia was wasted in Brahmastra which was released last year. However, this year, in just three months, she has given two fantastic performances in movies like Pathaan and Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar.



Also Read: Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar review! This Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor starrer is a dose of laughter with few potholes



Neetu Kapoor

Neetu Kapoor made her acting comeback with the film Jugjugg Jeeyo last year and she was simply excellent in it. The actress has a couple of interesting projects lined up, and we can’t wait to watch her in more movies.



Sharmila Tagore

Sharmila Tagore made her acting comeback after a very long time in Gulmohar. She impressed one and all with her performance in the movie. While she played a mother and grandmother in the movie, it wasn’t a typical stereotypical role, and she looked beautiful in it.



Also Read: Sharmila Tagore said yes to 'Gulmohar' within 3-4 days of reading script



For more news and updates from the world of television, Bollywood, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.