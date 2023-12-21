Must Read! “Vicky Kaushal is an acting institution” netizens praise the actor all over twitter after watching him in Dunki

MUMBAI : Movie Dunki has finally hit the big screens today, the movie that has been directed by one of the finest minds of industry Rajkumar Hirani has some great talents like Shah Rukh Khan, Vicky Kaushal, Taapsee Pannu, Anil Grover, and Vikram Kocchar, well the movie has opened with a great response from the fans and also from the critics, the fans are loving the fresh concept and the performance of every actor in the movie.

One name that has grabbed the attention of the audience is the talk of town apart from the superstar Shah Rukh Khan is actor Vicky Kaushal, the actor Vicky Kaushal has grabbed the attention with his special cameo in the movie, in spite of having less screen time the actor has created a solid mark in the hearts of the fans, the fans all over the internet are not keeping calm but are praising the actor and appreciating his work in the movie.

Have a look at the comments of the audience

All 10/10 performances by #VickyKaushalin 2023  pic.twitter.com/f7qQd3pc9Q

—ANMOL JAMWAL (@jammypants4) December21, 2023  

Vicky Kaushal is an acting school. He is one of the bestactors working currently in Bollywood. What a performance! Professionalism #DunkiReview#VickyKaushalpic.twitter.com/HkYvstsGdf

—Shravan Kumar Krishnamurthy (@shravan_kris) December21, 2023  

You really need to be #VickyKaushalto give you the most heartwarming and heartwrenching moments in a filmthat's actually about #ShahRukhKhan!

Thehighlight even in a small screentime ️#Dunkipic.twitter.com/OJsUQzHoVs

—Mimansa Shekhar (@mimansashekhar) December21, 2023  

Can you believe that this guy was Sam Bahadur like 2 weeksago? This versatility #VickyKaushal#Dunkipic.twitter.com/kvRqXEJIkD

—A  (@scrappinthrough) December21, 2023   

#VickyKaushal’sguest appearance felt like a lead performance in a #ShahRukhKhanstarrer film. This is the power of his talent. Sukhee ne dil ️ jeet liya aaj. #Dunki#DunkiReviewcoming soon. pic.twitter.com/5tvPZVmtl1

—Anjali (@MsAnjaliB) December21, 2023   

Vickyfied TL... Vickyfied 2023...
Filled withpraises, support & pure admiration!.. this year was SPECIAL!!
Inthe world where PR drives ur image, u let ur art compose urstory...
Keep Growing #VickyKaushal,the true artist️ pic.twitter.com/6HsyR1XgHc

—skskskk (@Prunkz13) December21, 2023  
 
Also read-Wow! When Vicky Kaushal referred to his time spent with Katrina Kaif as 'party of two lazy people'

As we see these tweets, the netizens are saying actor Vicky Kaushal is an institution, many expressed with his small role he has done a solid impact which has remained in their minds, also many are saying this surely belongs to the actor Vicky Kaushal, because he has don different types of roles in movies like Zara Hatke, Zara Bachke, The Great Indian Family, Sam Bahadur and now Dunki. Also many said he is indeed one versatile actor from today's time.

No doubt, what actor Vicky Kaushal did in the movie Dunki was amazing and it was a treat to watch him in the movie. What are your views on these tweets and did you like the actor Vicky Kaushal in Dunki? Do let us know in the comments section below.

For more news from the world of Cinema, OTT and television, keep reading Tellychakkar.

Also read-Aww! Vicky Kaushal spills the beans on his and wife Katrina Kaif’s favorite movies of each other

