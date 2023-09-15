Must Read! Vicky Kaushal heaps praises for his The Great Indian Family cast, says, “We all fed off each other’s energies”

He is currently in the news for his recently released film The Great Indian Family opposite former Miss World Manushi Chillar.
MUMBAI: Vicky Kaushal is a well known actor in Bollywood. His films like Masaan, Raazi, Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, etc have made a mark in the film industry. He is known to be one of the most versatile actors in the industry. 

Speaking about TGIF’s cast, Vicky said, “In this movie, I had the opportunity to work with some of the finest actors of our country today.” He continued, “For any actor of my generation, it’s incredibly exciting to perform alongside notable and seasoned actors like Kumud Mishra ji, Manoj Pahwa ji, Yashpal Sharma ji, Sadiya Ji, and Alka Ji. I also had great chemistry with Srishti, Bhuvan, Aasif Khan, Ashutosh, and Bharti Ji.”

Vicky further added, “We all fed off each other’s energies, making it a truly enjoyable experience for me on the movie set. One of the greatest joys for me was coming together with an ensemble cast like this, which featured seasoned actors and new-age actors all coming together to create one synergy.”

Vicky concluded, “It’s inspiring to watch them perform, and it also helps you deliver your own role more effectively. I felt creatively satisfied every time I was on the set of The Great Indian Family.”

Directed by Vijay Krishna Acharya, The Great Indian Family releases today.

