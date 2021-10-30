MUST READ! Vicky Kaushal opens up on Sardar Udham being passed over for Koozanghal as India’s official entry at the Oscars 2022

MUMBAI: A couple weeks ago, Shoojit Sircar’s ambitious project Sardar Udham, on the life of the unsung hero of India’s freedom struggle Sardar Udham Singh, was released direct-to-OTT on Amazon Prime Video. The film opened to a roaring response from the critics and audiences alike and became a huge success. What added to the celebration was the fact that just within a few days of the release, the film was shortlisted for being India’s official selection for the Oscars 2022, but eventually lost that race to the Tamil film, Koozanghal.

After the decision was taken, the jury members came forward to explain the reason behind not choosing Sardar Udham, saying that the film “projected hatred towards British”. The statement wasn’t received well by the audience who weren’t satisfied with the justification, some even comparing that a film like Lagaan also went to the Oscars and was nominated too.

Now, Vicky has opened up on the whole controversy saying the decision of the jury should be respected. “Everybody has the right to their opinion. We have a jury [comprising] experts in cinema. They made a selection, and we have to respect that selection. I haven't seen the Tamil film, but Shoojitda has seen it and is gung-ho about it. I am sure it's the best decision taken for Indian cinema to be on a global platform. We should now root for the film that is selected, and hope that it brings us glory,” he said, adding that it’s time for the nation to cheer for Koozanghal.

