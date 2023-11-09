Must Read: Vicky Kaushal’s respond to his family pressurising him and Katrina Kaif for ‘good news’; Says ‘Koi bhi nahi’

After almost two years of marriage, Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif were asked if their families were pressuring them for "good news." Vicky was asked who at home was the first to know when he started dating Katrina in an interview.
Vicky Kaushal

MUMBAI: Actor Vicky Kaushal is presently promoting his upcoming film The Great Indian Family, talked about the moment he told his family he was seeing his future wife, actress Katrina Kaif. Vicky was asked who at home was the first to know when he started dating Katrina in an interview.

Vicky said, “The first ones to know at home were my mother and father.” The actor said "yes" when asked if he told them all at once. When the host playfully questioned whether his parents agreed with him, Vicky responded after giving it some thought, “Vaise toh kar hi lia tha (I think they did).”

The hosts questioned whether his parents had learned about it via a tabloid or from a well-known paparazzi's Instagram account. Vicky and paparazzi laughed and said, “Bhai aise toh din nahi aaye ki Viral se pata lage. (The situation isn’t such that they’ll get to know about it from Viral.)”

The hosts were curious about whether a member of Vicky and Katrina's family was “pressurising them for “good news”, which is an approach to inquire about their desire to become parents. Vicky responded, “Koi bhi nahi daal raha. Vaise bade cool hain. (No one. They are cool people.)

Vicky and Katrina are yet to collaborate on a movie. Vicky stated on Be A Man Yaar that if they will collaborate in the future, “I told her that on set, there will be two directors for me because one director on set and then one director would be there who would come home and say that this was not right and this was wrong and it should be like this and like that.”

Vicky is eagerly anticipating the release of Meghan Gulzar's Sam Bahadur after The Great Indian Family.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credits – Indian Express

