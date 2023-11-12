Must Read! Before Vidyut Jammwal, here are some actors that went nude for photo shoots, check the list inside

Vidyut Jammwal recently did a nude photo shoot and it made headlines. The fan base of the actor was divided. However, this isn’t the first time that an actor has made a courageous move of going nude for a photo shoot.
movie_image: 
Vidyut

MUMBAI: Vidyut Jammwal started his career as a model but later turned into an actor after he made his debut in the John Abraham starrer Force where he played an antagonist and left a strong impact with his role.

After entering the acting world in 2011, there was no looking back for this actor as he kept on doing more movies, impressing the audience as a true action hero. The actor later turned a producer for his movie IB71.

Also read - OMG! Aditya Roy Kapur and Ananya Panday break up? Amidst dating rumors the actress shares tips on moving on

While the actor has established himself as an action hero, he is also known for his lifestyle. The actor is active on social media where he posts a lot of his updates from his personal and professional side of life.

The fans of the actor know well about his lifestyle and even look up to him for it. They also wait for more updates from the actor’s side. There are times when some actors create strides with their work, well this time, in the case of Vidyut, it’s a recent photo shoot.

That’s right! Vidyut Jammwal recently did a nude photo shoot and it made headlines. The fan base of the actor was divided. While some liked the photo shoot, some didn’t and some were confused thinking what to make of it.

Check out the photo shoot below:

However, this isn’t the first time that an actor has made a courageous move of going nude for a photo shoot.

So now we are here with times when actors went nude for a photo shoot. Check it out below:

Ranveer Singh

Milind Soman

John Abraham

Rahul Khanna

Esha Gupta

Sherlyn Chopra

Poonam Pandey

Shama Sikander

As we can see, Hindi Film actors have been bold and brave before for their photo shoots.

Also read - OMG! Animal: Tripti Dimri opens up on her parent's reactions to intimate scenes in the film; Says 'My parents got a little taken aback'

Which is your favourite? Tell us in the comment section below.

Stay tuned to tellychakkar.com for more updates from the world of entertainment.

Ranveer Singh Milind Soman John Abraham Rahul Khanna Esha Gupta Sherlyn Chopra Poonam Pandey Shama Sikander Vidyut Jammwal Commando Nude photo shoots Bollywood actors bollywood actress nude TellyChakkar
