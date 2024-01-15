Must Read! Vignesh Shivan Applauds Merry Christmas; Praises Vijay Sethupathi and Katrina Kaif's Performances

Filmmaker Vignesh Shivan expresses admiration for Merry Christmas, lauding Vijay Sethupathi and Katrina Kaif's stellar performances and Sriram Raghavan's thrilling screenplay.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 01/15/2024 - 00:30
movie_image: 
Vignesh

MUMBAI: As the release of the highly awaited crime thriller, Merry Christmas, draws near, filmmaker Vignesh Shivan has taken to social media to share his enthusiastic review after attending a special screening. The film, starring Vijay Sethupathi and Katrina Kaif, directed by Sriram Raghavan, has been receiving considerable attention leading up to its release on January 12.

Vignesh Shivan, known for his directorial ventures like Naanum Rowdy Dhaan, posted on his Instagram stories, expressing his awe for the performances delivered by Vijay Sethupathi and Katrina Kaif. He particularly commended the superbly written and thrilling screenplay crafted by Sriram Raghavan, drawing parallels to the classic filmmaking style reminiscent of Alfred Hitchcock.

Also Read:Must Read! Here's what we can expect from movie Merry Christmas

 

In his Instagram story, Vignesh Shivan wrote, "Absolutely awestruck by the performances from Vijay Sethupathi and Katrina Kaif in the superbly written, thrilling screenplay by Sriram Raghavan. It takes us back to Alfred Hitchcock's time. Pritam's music is another major pillar. The last 30 minutes are just too good! Enjoy in theaters from January 12th! I am totally proud of you, Makkal Selvan. Vijay Sethupathi! You just held it all together with effortless ease."

Merry Christmas, marking Sriram Raghavan's Tamil film debut, also features an ensemble cast, including Radhika Apte, Ashwini Kalsekar, Sanjay Kapoor, Vinay Pathak, Tinnu Anand, Raadhika Sarathkumar, and Gayathrie, among others. The crime thriller, set over the course of one night, explores unexpected love turning into a nightmare. The film has generated excitement since the release of its trailer on December 20, showcasing the intriguing narrative and stellar performances.

Produced by Tips Films and Matchbox Pictures, with Madhu Neelakandan as the cinematographer, Pritam as the music composer, and Daniel B George handling the background score, Merry Christmas promises a gripping cinematic experience. As anticipation builds for its release, positive reviews from industry peers like Vignesh Shivan add to the film's buzz.

Also Read:Wow! Director Sriram Raghavan Unveils Insights into Merry Christmas: Pinocchio Connection, Casting Choices, and More

Stay tuned to Tellychakkar.com for more entertainment updates.  

Credit: Pinkvilla 

    
 

Merry Christmas Vijay Sethupathi Katrina Kaif Sriram Raghavan Vignesh Shivan crime thriller Alfred Hitchcock Tamil Film Debut special screening Positive Reviews TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 01/15/2024 - 00:30

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Spoiler Alert! Bhagyalaxmi: Laxmi's Heartfelt Gesture on Neelam's Birthday Unleashes Twisted Drama
MUMBAI: In the upcoming episode of ZEE TV's popular serial Bhagyalaxmi, viewers can brace themselves for a...
Must Read! Tota Roy Chowdhury Unveils Intriguing Layers in Jaha Bolibo Shotto Bolibo
MUMBAI: In the riveting series Jaha Bolibo Shotto Bolibo, Tota Roy Chowdhury embodies the character of Joyraj Singha, a...
Must Read! Vignesh Shivan Applauds Merry Christmas; Praises Vijay Sethupathi and Katrina Kaif's Performances
MUMBAI: As the release of the highly awaited crime thriller, Merry Christmas, draws near, filmmaker Vignesh Shivan has...
Fascinating! Manoj Muntashir Praises Ranbir Kapoor's Musical Performance in Animal, Draws Parallel with Rajesh Khanna
MUMBAI: Renowned lyricist Manoj Muntashir recently engaged in a special conversation with Pinkvilla, expressing his...
Interesting! Rohit Shetty Recalls Interaction with Vidhu Vinod Chopra and Reflects on Bollywood's Changing Dynamics
MUMBAI: In a recent interaction with Film Companion, director Rohit Shetty delved into the changing dynamics of the...
Shocking! Indian cinema’s unluckiest titled that left the lead depressed, gave 3 flops and ended actress’s career
MUMBAI: Sometimes a film’s story, or direction or screenplay may be blamed for its failure but rarely does it happen...
Recent Stories
Tota
Must Read! Tota Roy Chowdhury Unveils Intriguing Layers in Jaha Bolibo Shotto Bolibo
Latest Video
Related Stories
Tota
Must Read! Tota Roy Chowdhury Unveils Intriguing Layers in Jaha Bolibo Shotto Bolibo
Manoj
Fascinating! Manoj Muntashir Praises Ranbir Kapoor's Musical Performance in Animal, Draws Parallel with Rajesh Khanna
Rohit
Interesting! Rohit Shetty Recalls Interaction with Vidhu Vinod Chopra and Reflects on Bollywood's Changing Dynamics
Urmila
Shocking! Indian cinema’s unluckiest titled that left the lead depressed, gave 3 flops and ended actress’s career
Konkana
Interesting! Konkana Sen Sharma reveals resonating very well with her character Swathi in Killer Soup, “Many women will relate”
Vidya Sinha
Did You Know! Vidya Sinha: Bollywood's Overnight Star Who Married at the Peak, Rejected Raj Kapoor Film, and Found Redemption in TV