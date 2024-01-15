Must Read! Vignesh Shivan Applauds Merry Christmas; Praises Vijay Sethupathi and Katrina Kaif's Performances

MUMBAI: As the release of the highly awaited crime thriller, Merry Christmas, draws near, filmmaker Vignesh Shivan has taken to social media to share his enthusiastic review after attending a special screening. The film, starring Vijay Sethupathi and Katrina Kaif, directed by Sriram Raghavan, has been receiving considerable attention leading up to its release on January 12.

Vignesh Shivan, known for his directorial ventures like Naanum Rowdy Dhaan, posted on his Instagram stories, expressing his awe for the performances delivered by Vijay Sethupathi and Katrina Kaif. He particularly commended the superbly written and thrilling screenplay crafted by Sriram Raghavan, drawing parallels to the classic filmmaking style reminiscent of Alfred Hitchcock.

In his Instagram story, Vignesh Shivan wrote, "Absolutely awestruck by the performances from Vijay Sethupathi and Katrina Kaif in the superbly written, thrilling screenplay by Sriram Raghavan. It takes us back to Alfred Hitchcock's time. Pritam's music is another major pillar. The last 30 minutes are just too good! Enjoy in theaters from January 12th! I am totally proud of you, Makkal Selvan. Vijay Sethupathi! You just held it all together with effortless ease."

Merry Christmas, marking Sriram Raghavan's Tamil film debut, also features an ensemble cast, including Radhika Apte, Ashwini Kalsekar, Sanjay Kapoor, Vinay Pathak, Tinnu Anand, Raadhika Sarathkumar, and Gayathrie, among others. The crime thriller, set over the course of one night, explores unexpected love turning into a nightmare. The film has generated excitement since the release of its trailer on December 20, showcasing the intriguing narrative and stellar performances.

Produced by Tips Films and Matchbox Pictures, with Madhu Neelakandan as the cinematographer, Pritam as the music composer, and Daniel B George handling the background score, Merry Christmas promises a gripping cinematic experience. As anticipation builds for its release, positive reviews from industry peers like Vignesh Shivan add to the film's buzz.

