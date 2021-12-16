Must read! Vijay Devarakonda and Ananya Pandey starrer Liger finally get a release date, here is one the first glimpses of the movie will be out

MUMBAI: Upcoming movie of Vijay Devarakonda and Ananya Panday titled Liger has been the talk of the town ever since it was announced, right from the title of the movie we are expecting some amazing and unique concept from the movie as it is based on the concept of crossbreed.

The movie has also been the talk of the town for its amazing star cast which also has Mike Tyson along with the actors.

No doubt the fans are eagerly waiting for the glimpses and the release date of the movie and today finally the makers have announced the release date of the movie and given further details about the first glimpse of the movie.

Taking to his Instagram handle filmmaker Karan Johar shared amazing information about the movie and wrote, “THE ACTION, THE THRILL & THE MADNESS - it’s going to be a total knockout! #Liger arrives in theatres worldwide on 25th August, 2022. #LigerOnAug25th2022, Catch the first glimpse on 31st Dec and start your new year with a BANG!”

The movie Liger is all set to hit the big screen on 25th August 2022 and the glimpses of the movie will be out on 31st December. The poster also says, ‘This New Year Aag Laga Denge”

The movie is written and directed by Puri Jagannadh and jointly produced by Karan Johar, Charmme Kaur, Apoorva Mehta, Hiroo Yash Johar and Jagannadh under the banners of Dharma Productions and Puri Connects.The movie will be released in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada.

