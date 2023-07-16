Must read! Vijay Sethupathi reveals about his character in the upcoming film Jawan and his experience working with Shah Rukh Khan

MUMBAI: Tamil superstar Vijay Sethupathi who made his debut in Hindi with the ill-fated Mumbaikar is now looking forward to the release of Atlee’s Jawan where he apparently plays a negative role.

It's a very interesting role, Vijay shares. He does not believe in positive or negative when it comes to his role in the film. To understand what made him the way he is, is important. No one is black and white, he adds.

For Vijay Sethupathi, one of the highlights of doing Jawan is to share screen space with Shah Rukh Khan. He adds that Shah Rukh Khan never behaved like a superstar on the sets. He is down-to-earth and very friendly. He is a very hands-on co-star. He was always ready to discuss scenes. Vijay reveals that he likes working in an atmosphere of give-and-take. Hence, Shah Rukh taught him some more Hindi and he taught him a bit of Tamil.

Vijay Sethupathi is all praise for the director of Jawan as well. He reveals that he has known him for years, but haven't worked with him before. He considers him as a very talented directed and assures that his direction will surprise the audience.

