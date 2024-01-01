Must read! Vijay Sethupathi reveals how he manages stardom and its effects, says, 'I don't take life that serious'

MUMBAI: Merry Christmas is one of the most anticipated movies in Bollywood at the moment. The movie features two massive talents: Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi. Katrina Kaif has made a name for herself in Bollywood, while Vijay Sethupathi dominates South Cinema. 

The actor made his foray into Bollywood earlier this year with Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan, which was directed by director Atlee. Now, he's ready to conquer the box office with another hit, 'Merry Christmas'.

In a conversation with Pinkvilla, Vijay Sethupathi opened up about his superstardom. The actor talked about the baggage that comes along with the kind of fame he holds. 

Reflecting on how he manages the fame, the actor said, "Doing nothing. Seriously, just be there and observe people around; what all happens...listen!" He further said, “Listening is the greatest form that clears everything. So I don’t do anything.”

He added, “I just came to cinema, I wanted to be a serial artist and then became a hero in the film and then everything it happened, maybe I don’t take life that serious. I’m just the flow,” he said with serious earnestness, which left the audience cheering and clapping for him.

The Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi starrer is filmed in both Hindi and Tamil. The Hindi version additionally boasts talents like Sanjay Kapoor, Vinay Pathak, Pratima Kannan, and Tinnu Anand, while the Tamil version has stalwarts like Radhika Sarathkumar, Shanmugaraja, Kavin Jay Babu, and Rajesh Williams. Radhika Apte and Ashwini Kalsekar have special cameos in both the versions. 

As seen in the trailer, it starts off with a date on Christmas eve, but what follows is absolute chaos. Meanwhile, there are obvious elements of Raghavan’s direction that don’t go unnoticed and of course, all things Christmas hold significant importance in the plot, including carnivals, toys, the colour red, and beyond!

The songs will see Pritam and Varun Grover come together for the first time and will be out very soon. Produced by Ramesh Taurani, Sanjay Routray, Jaya Taurani & Kewal Garg, and directed by Sriram Raghavan, ‘Merry Christmas’ is the first collaboration between Tips Films and Matchbox Pictures. 

While its cinematography is handled by Madhu Neelakandan, Pooja Ladha Surti is the editor of Merry Christmas which will hit the screens on January 12, 2024, in both Hindi and Tamil.

Credits - midday 

 

