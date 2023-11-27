Must read! Vijay Varma and Tamannaah Bhatia to get married soon? The actor's cryptic response sparks speculation

Vijay Varma most recently acted in the film Jaane Jaan, which also starred Jaideep Ahlawat and marked Kareena Kapoor Khan's OTT debut. His upcoming film, Murder Mubarak, directed by Homi Adjania, features him costarring with Pankaj Tripathi.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 11/27/2023 - 13:33
movie_image: 
Vijay Varma and Tamannaah Bhatia

MUMBAI: Since they started dating a while ago, Vijay Varma and Tamannaah Bhatia's PDAs have been well-known on social media. The star has finally spoken out about his wedding plans after rumors surfaced that the couple will soon tie the knot.

(Also read: Must Read! Vijay Varma – the new Nawazuddin Siddiqui of the industry )

Vijay Varma was asked about his wedding plans in a recent interview. The actor made light of the fact that no girl wanted him to marry, saying, “Koi ladki nahi chahti ki mai shaadi karu, pehli baat toh! Na to iska jawab main mataji ko de pata hun na kisi aur ko (First of all, no girl wants me to get married. I give this answer to neither my mother nor anyone else).”

In an interview, the actress revealed her marriage plans, saying, “I feel you should get married when you want to get married. Marriage is a big responsibility. It's not a party. It takes a lot of work. So, when you are ready for a responsibility like that then you do it. Not because time or sab kar rahe hain toh karlo.”

Vijay Varma had previously stated in an interview that he had no desire to date someone in the industry, but Tamannaah Bhatia had changed his mind and said, “When I started out, I thought I would not be with an actress or anybody from the industry, just because I was probably very angry at the industry. So, when we started seeing each other, I found so much value in having somebody who knows the game, who knows the business, who understands the artistic, the creative, the logistics, the financial, all sides of movie making. Her experience, good work, and good sense really helped me a lot. She brings perspective to many things. Sometimes, I am just suffering because I am feeling a certain way in a day. After all, I said something, did some interview and she brings a perspective immediately.”

Regarding his professional career, Vijay Varma most recently acted in the film Jaane Jaan, which also starred Jaideep Ahlawat and marked Kareena Kapoor Khan's OTT debut. His upcoming film, Murder Mubarak, directed by Homi Adjania, features him costarring with Pankaj Tripathi.

(Also read: What! Vijay Verma reveals he is still getting used to all the unwanted attention his relationship with Tamannah Bhatia is getting, says “ not particularly comfortable”)

For more news and updates from the world of television, Indian films, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credit- DNA

Vijay Varma Nawazuddin Siddiqui KahaaniGangs Of Wasseypur Chittagong Gang of Ghosts Pink Gully Boy Jaane Jaan Murder Mubarak Movie News Tamannaah Bhatia Kareena Kapoor Khan TV News Spoiler Alert TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 11/27/2023 - 13:33

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Kanchi Kaul shares romantic moments spent with beau Shabir Ahluwalia on their 12th marriage anniversary; says 'Thankyou for the mischievous glances, secret smiles and priceless nothings'
MUMBAI: Shabir Ahluwalia has come a long way in his career.While he has been a part of a plethora of television shows...
Imlie: Suspicious! Imlie doubts Navya and Vishwa’s intention, Vishwa claims following Imlie not Agastya
MUMBAI: Imlie is one of the top shows and is always doing well with the ratings. The show took a 20-year leap we now...
BIG TWIST: Choti Anu to HATE Anupamaa in the Rupali Ganguly – Gaurav Khanna starrer show!
MUMBAI: Star Plus show Anupamaa is one of the most loved shows on television today.The show starring Rupali Ganguly and...
Must read! Vijay Varma and Tamannaah Bhatia to get married soon? The actor's cryptic response sparks speculation
MUMBAI: Since they started dating a while ago, Vijay Varma and Tamannaah Bhatia's PDAs have been well-known on social...
Exciting! Sheezan Khan all set to mark his comeback to the fiction show with Chand Jalne Laga after a break from the field
MUMBAI: Sheezan Khan gained fame for playing Ali Baba in Ali Baba: Dastaan-e-Kabul and is making a comeback to the...
Jhanak: What! Jhanak and Aniruddh fall off the cycle and have a romantic moment
MUMBAI: Star Plus, a premier entertaining channel known to deliver extraordinary content and venture into unexplored...
Recent Stories
Vijay Varma and Tamannaah Bhatia
Must read! Vijay Varma and Tamannaah Bhatia to get married soon? The actor's cryptic response sparks speculation
Latest Video
Related Stories
Sam Bahadur
Kya Baat Hai! This is how much time it took to make Sam Bahadur, THIS is how Vicky Kaushal’s QnA session go
Sunny Deol
Criticism! Sunny Deol faces over laughing at Raj Kumar Kohli's prayer meet; Netizens call him ‘Shameless’
SALMAN KHAN
What! Salman Khan does not consider himself as a superstar, here's why
Salim
Must Read! When Salim Khan opened up about marrying Salma and Helen, “Never mind if…”
Ranbir
Must Read! Ranbir Kapoor on his father Rishi Kapoor’s passing, “I don’t think I have still understood the loss”
Ranbir
Must Read! Ranbir Kapoor opens up about having baby No 2 with Alia Bhatt and making their marriage work, “you have to keep trying…”