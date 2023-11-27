Must read! Vijay Varma and Tamannaah Bhatia to get married soon? The actor's cryptic response sparks speculation

MUMBAI: Since they started dating a while ago, Vijay Varma and Tamannaah Bhatia's PDAs have been well-known on social media. The star has finally spoken out about his wedding plans after rumors surfaced that the couple will soon tie the knot.

Vijay Varma was asked about his wedding plans in a recent interview. The actor made light of the fact that no girl wanted him to marry, saying, “Koi ladki nahi chahti ki mai shaadi karu, pehli baat toh! Na to iska jawab main mataji ko de pata hun na kisi aur ko (First of all, no girl wants me to get married. I give this answer to neither my mother nor anyone else).”

In an interview, the actress revealed her marriage plans, saying, “I feel you should get married when you want to get married. Marriage is a big responsibility. It's not a party. It takes a lot of work. So, when you are ready for a responsibility like that then you do it. Not because time or sab kar rahe hain toh karlo.”

Vijay Varma had previously stated in an interview that he had no desire to date someone in the industry, but Tamannaah Bhatia had changed his mind and said, “When I started out, I thought I would not be with an actress or anybody from the industry, just because I was probably very angry at the industry. So, when we started seeing each other, I found so much value in having somebody who knows the game, who knows the business, who understands the artistic, the creative, the logistics, the financial, all sides of movie making. Her experience, good work, and good sense really helped me a lot. She brings perspective to many things. Sometimes, I am just suffering because I am feeling a certain way in a day. After all, I said something, did some interview and she brings a perspective immediately.”

Regarding his professional career, Vijay Varma most recently acted in the film Jaane Jaan, which also starred Jaideep Ahlawat and marked Kareena Kapoor Khan's OTT debut. His upcoming film, Murder Mubarak, directed by Homi Adjania, features him costarring with Pankaj Tripathi.

Credit- DNA