Must read! Vijay Varma opens up about playing a positive character after many dark ones

Actor Vijay Varma, who takes a break from serial killer characters and can be seen essaying the role of a righteous cop in the upcoming crime drama series ‘Kaalkoot’, has shared that “it feels good to be on the other side” with regard to his character in ‘Kaalkoot’.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sun, 07/23/2023 - 17:30
movie_image: 
VIJAY VARMA

MUMBAI:  Actor Vijay Varma, who takes a break from serial killer characters and can be seen essaying the role of a righteous cop in the upcoming crime drama series ‘Kaalkoot’, has shared that “it feels good to be on the other side” with regard to his character in ‘Kaalkoot’.

Also read - Must Read! "It's not a promotional gimmick, I am madly in love with her" - Vijay Varma on his relationship with Tamanna Bhatia

He also shared that whenever people walk up to him and say that they hated him as a particular character, he takes such comments from the audience as a compliment.

The series follows a police officer, played by Vijay Varma, constantly facing bullying and pressure from his superiors while also dealing with the expectations from his mother and society to get married.

However, the world around them is filled with dark secrets, as the girl chosen for him by his mother, portrayed by Shweta Tripathi Sharma, becomes a victim of a brutal acid attack.

Speaking about his experience playing a cop after playing a series of negative roles in the recent past, Vijay Varma said that it feels so good to be on this side. He is glad the teaser and trailer are being well received. He is extremely passionate about the show. This is probably one of those shows that he did from his heart. The kind of study it did through the events shown in the show is phenomenal, he added. 

Talking about his fan following and the kind of work he has done, he said that he feels the work that he does and the roles he has essayed did on screen are very strong.

Also read - Vijay Varma responds to rumours about him going on a lunch date with Tamannaah Bhatia

Personally, he feels very victorious and it’s like his job is done right. It’s a good sign if people are scared of him. But, when he plays a cop who is empathetic, he is curious to find out what impact it generates. He is also in a learning phase. Personally, if anyone walks up to him and tells him that he/she hated him in the show, he takes it as a compliment and it feels like an achievement. He is lucky that his producers are getting their money back. He is always waiting to be surprised, Vijay Varma says.

‘KaalKoot’ will drop on JioCinema on July 27. Vijay was last seen in the series Lust Stories 2 starring Tamannaah Bhatia.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credits - koimoi 
 

 

 
 

Vijay Varma Kaalkoot digital OTT jio cinemas Tamannaah Tamannah Bhatia Bollywood TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sun, 07/23/2023 - 17:30

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Teri Meri Doriyaann: High Drama! Jasleen gets her chance to mock Mabeer, Sahiba stands for Manbeer
MUMBAI: Teri Meri Doriyaann is a modern-day fairy tale, a love story with a twist.  The show sheds light on the...
Must read! Zeeshan Ayyub opens up on whether he is in touch with Kangana Ranaut after noticing political differences between them
MUMBAI :Actor Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, who most recently delivered an acclaimed performance in director Hansal Mehta’s...
Hilarious! Kajol goes candid and gives out relationship advices in this latest promotional video for her OTT show, The Trial
MUMBAI:  Kajol, in a new promotional video for her latest show The Trial, is seen solving “crimes in the name of love”...
What! Sharmila Tagore recalls the time she was screamed at by her father for husband Mansoor Ali Khan's poor performance in a cricket match, read more
MUMBAI:  Bollywood and cricket go hand in hand. Over the years, we’ve seen many Indian actresses settling with...
Must read! Vijay Varma opens up about playing a positive character after many dark ones
MUMBAI:  Actor Vijay Varma, who takes a break from serial killer characters and can be seen essaying the role of a...
Must read! Rasika Dugal opens up about 'Adhura' and how bullying is an important problem to talk about
MUMBAI : Actress Rasika Dugal, who is receiving a lot of positive response to her streaming show ‘Adhura’, feels that...
Recent Stories
noticing political differences between them
Must read! Zeeshan Ayyub opens up on whether he is in touch with Kangana Ranaut after noticing political differences between them
Latest Video
Related Stories
noticing political differences between them
Must read! Zeeshan Ayyub opens up on whether he is in touch with Kangana Ranaut after noticing political differences between them
SHARMILA TAGORE
What! Sharmila Tagore recalls the time she was screamed at by her father for husband Mansoor Ali Khan's poor performance in a cricket match, read more
Shah Rukh Khan
Wow! Tiger 3 to beat Pathaan and War's mind-blowing stunts, check out this tweet
DEEPIKA PADUKONE
Woah! Deepika Padukone points at Alia Bhatt when asked who is capable of flirting with co-stars, fans react
Ranbir
What! Ranbir Kapoor was against Deepika Padukone starring in the film Cocktail, here's why
Ranveer Singh as Khilji
What!Shah Rukh Khan reveals why he rejected Alauddin Khilji’s role in Padmaavat