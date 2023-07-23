Must read! Vijay Varma opens up about playing a positive character after many dark ones

MUMBAI: Actor Vijay Varma, who takes a break from serial killer characters and can be seen essaying the role of a righteous cop in the upcoming crime drama series ‘Kaalkoot’, has shared that “it feels good to be on the other side” with regard to his character in ‘Kaalkoot’.

He also shared that whenever people walk up to him and say that they hated him as a particular character, he takes such comments from the audience as a compliment.

The series follows a police officer, played by Vijay Varma, constantly facing bullying and pressure from his superiors while also dealing with the expectations from his mother and society to get married.

However, the world around them is filled with dark secrets, as the girl chosen for him by his mother, portrayed by Shweta Tripathi Sharma, becomes a victim of a brutal acid attack.

Speaking about his experience playing a cop after playing a series of negative roles in the recent past, Vijay Varma said that it feels so good to be on this side. He is glad the teaser and trailer are being well received. He is extremely passionate about the show. This is probably one of those shows that he did from his heart. The kind of study it did through the events shown in the show is phenomenal, he added.

Talking about his fan following and the kind of work he has done, he said that he feels the work that he does and the roles he has essayed did on screen are very strong.

Personally, he feels very victorious and it’s like his job is done right. It’s a good sign if people are scared of him. But, when he plays a cop who is empathetic, he is curious to find out what impact it generates. He is also in a learning phase. Personally, if anyone walks up to him and tells him that he/she hated him in the show, he takes it as a compliment and it feels like an achievement. He is lucky that his producers are getting their money back. He is always waiting to be surprised, Vijay Varma says.

‘KaalKoot’ will drop on JioCinema on July 27. Vijay was last seen in the series Lust Stories 2 starring Tamannaah Bhatia.

