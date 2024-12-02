Must Read! Vishnu Vishal candidly opens up about his friendship with Aamir Khan and Rajinikanth's impact on his acting perspective; Says ‘I do them with conviction’

MUMBAI: Vishnu Vishal’s every conversation gives the idea that he is involved in many other things beyond just acting. Success for Vishnu Vishal comes from more than just his acting. He has unquestionably been a talented performer from the beginning of his career, consistently turning out hits. Some have taken interest in the rare misses, such as Silukkuvarupatti Singam and Katha Nayakan.

In his generally prosperous career, failures are the exception rather than the norm, and this is because Vishnu is concerned about things other than acting. His success as a producer comes additionally from his grasp of the ever-changing Tamil film industry.

He acknowledges that he is capable of executing a project valued at Rs 80 crore, but he also understands why it would not be a good idea. Vishal believes that to survive in the long run, the ecosystem must prevail. It goes beyond just his accomplishments. It makes sense that he looked up to Aamir Khan as a mentor.

He knows exactly where he fits in the industry, and even more so how each of his releases solidifies that position. His claim that he will have a big game if he wins in the next two years may come across as overconfident but considering his past performance, it is not impossible that he might go from being an actor to a mainstream celebrity. He tells the popular news portal that Lal Salaam will add that journey.

When asked about it most difficult is nowadays for an actor to produce hits consistently he explained how he manages to stay in the business, “Covid put a lot of uncertainty on a lot of people. People like me were told that we should stop hoping for theatrical releases. I got a lot of offers to do OTT films and even direct TV releases. But I was confident that I would not budge because I was doing FIR, and Gutta Kusthi and Aaryan were in the pipeline. I knew I had to bring FIR to the big screens, and if I rode the tide, I would emerge as an individual entity.”

He added, “That’s why I sent out a strong message that I will be only acting in my production. Wanting to be individualistic is perceived as arrogance in the industry. I am now proud I did that because I now have five projects in the pipeline. Now, I am open to working with other producers as they are ready to back me in my vision. I had to prove myself to get here. But I have come to the crucial phase of my career. If I pass this phase, the next two to three years, successfully, then I have a solid game in hand.”

“At present, I think Lal Salaam is a cumulative yield of all the effort I have put in the past 15 years. To act alongside Rajinikanth Sir as a hero, with my friend Vikranth in it, AR Rahman Sir’s music… I couldn’t have asked for a better gift.”

He also candidly talked about some memorable moments he shared with Rajinikanth on the sets of Lal Salaam, “There are two. One is the first shot of him in Lal Salaam… that stylish walk that we have all grown up watching. It was a great moment to finally see it in person. The second one is a conversation I had with him between shots. He praised my movies Vennial Kabbadi Kuzhu and Gutta Kusthi. I told him that I was on a search to find a style or body language for myself. He was about to reply but was interrupted as the shot was ready. He then returned in a flash and said, ‘Vishnu means good content, good cinema… that’s your style. The body language and other things will come in due course.’ It gave me the confidence to do what I have been doing all this while. I discuss with my directors, brainstorm about what’s going on, and all that. Now, I do them with conviction and that’s because of Rajini Sir…and Aamir Khan Sir.”

He shed light on his friendship with Aamir Khan, “I got an opportunity to see him work from close quarters and was blown away by his process. He was in Chennai for the treatment of his mother, and I got to interact with him and get to know him. Let me just say Aamir Khan is one superstar friend I have now (laughs). He saw Ratsasan and FIR, and praised them. I learned a lot by just observing him work. If I can acquire or get into the process that he has for acting, marketing, and all that, that would make me do great films. So, it was Rajini Sir and Aamir Sir who have made me more confident.”

Credit- The Indian Express