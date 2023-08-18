Must Read! Vivek Oberoi celebrates International dogs day, here is what the actor has shared

MUMBAI: Actor Vivek Oberoi is no doubt one of the most loved and followed actors in the acting space. He has always won millions of hearts with his Amazing acting contribution and social media posts, the actor has created a special place in the hearts and minds of the fans.

It is International Dogs day today and we can see many celebrities celebrating this special day with their pets, have a look at what the actor Vivek Oberoi has shared. Well taking to his Instagram handle actor Vivek Oberoi has dropped a very special picture which shows his complete family including his adorable pet.



ALSO READ – Sexy! Here are the times actress Shraddha Das raised temperatures with her hotness

The actor wrote, ‘Happy #dogday to everyone! #internationaldogday is a reminder to everyone on the different roles #dogs play in our lives, from rescuers, to companions, to service animals and even catching hefty criminals’

Indeed this picture has grabbed the attention of the fans all over and it is definitely giving some family goals, also this is one of the cutest pictures coming from the side of Vivek Oberoi and his complete family.

What are your views on these kinds of days? Do let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital and television, keep reading Tellychakkar

ALSO READ - SUPER HOT! Taapsee Pannu sets the temperatures soaring in a black body-hugging outfit; netizens say, “Looking so hot”