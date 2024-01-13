Must Read! Vivek Oberoi opens up about coping with negativity over the years; Says ‘They are going to be trolls…’

MUMBAI : Since his infamous public fight with Salman Khan regarding Aishwarya Rai, Vivek Oberoi has experienced a great deal. Even though the actor admitted that it was a rushed act, Salman Khan and other members of the industry held strong animosity toward Vivek and refused to provide forgiveness.

(Also read: Vivek Oberoi reveals his 'most blissful place'

For the uninitiated, Aishwarya Rai ended her relationship with Salman Khan at the beginning of the 2000s and began dating Vivek Oberoi. Salman was not amused by this, either, and things took a bad turn when Vivek intervened and held a press conference criticizing Bhai and accusing him of assaulting and threatening both him and his then-girlfriend Aishwarya.

After his controversial altercation with Salman Khan, Vivek Oberoi became a prime target of hate and trolls. He experienced trolling in the days before social media. When Vivek was asked how he got through the challenging time during a recent interview, he discussed the same thing. Vivek said that he has experienced a lot and encountered a lot of bullies and trolls, but how much value you place on something is all up to you.

He was cited as saying, "This is where I have come, but I've been through the journey probably you have been going through, at the office, at schools, They are going to be bullies, they are going to be trolls, they are going to be vultures, that are going to keep doing it and it is going to affect you. But it is also your decision to allow how much to affect. It is not I wasn't depressed, never broken, but you have to decide what you are going to do. You need to pick up the pieces and make sure you don't get broken again."

In an interview with Vivek Oberoi's father, Suresh Oberoi discussed his son's previous romance with Aishwarya for the first time. Suresh continued, saying that Ram Gopal Verma, a director, was the source from whom he learned of Vivek and Aishwarya's romance. However, he tried to make his son Vivek understand to not be in a relationship with Aishwarya.

He mentioned, "Most of the things I didn’t even know. Vivek never told me. Ramu (Ram Gopal Varma) told me. Before Ramu, somebody else told me. I had made him understand. Samjhaya tha mat karo."

We recently came onto an old clip of Vivek Oberoi from the first season of Koffee With Karan (2005). In the video, the host of the show, Karan questioned Vivek if he was seeing Aishwarya. The actor responded with a hearty "yes." Karan asked Vivek a follow-up inquiry, wondering why Aishwarya had never come clean. Vivek was clearly offended by this and said that perhaps he should have asked her sooner. It was reported that Vivek said, "I don't think you asked her on the show. Did you ask her on the show?"

Karan questioned Vivek later in the video over his well-known press conference in which he criticized Salman Khan and the way the media mistreated him. In response, Vivek stated that it had positive effects on his life. He also said that the entire business turned against him and that he was subjected to a lot of media criticism.

It was reported that Vivek said, "I didn't had anything against Salman Khan. In fact, I liked the guy. I thought he was quite interesting when I met him before. But yeah in terms of the way he behaved and within the framework of my personal life at that time, trying to protect the lady in my life. I did what I thought was right."

(Also read: Vivek Oberoi spills the beans on trolls and not taking up movies produced by his father

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credits – Bollywoodshaadis