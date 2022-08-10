Must Read! War 2, Don 3 and more; most awaited sequels that are not yet officially announced

War 2, Don 3, Mardaani 3, and many more sequels are not yet officially announced, but moviegoers are eagerly waiting for it.
MUMBAI :This year, already some very interesting sequels are lined up like Gadar 2, Dream Girl 2, Yaariyan 2, Tiger 3, Fukrey 3, and Metro… In Dino. But, there are sequels that are not yet officially announced, but still they are most awaited sequels.

Check out the list below...

War 2

From cast to director, there are multiple reports about War 2. Reportedly, Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR will be seen in the movie and Ayan Mukerji will direct it. Recently, Hrithik also gave a hint about it, however, the makers have not yet officially announced War 2.

Don 3


According to reports, Shah Rukh Khan has decided to make an exit from Don franchise and Ranveer Singh might replace him in Don 3. However, we are yet to get any official confirmation from the makers.

Mardaani 3


After her strong performance in Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway, now everyone is waiting to watch Rani Mukerji as ShivanI Shivaji Roy in Mardaani 3. While Rani gave a small hint about the film happening soon, the makers have not yet officially announced it.

Dostana 2


Dostana 2 was officially announced with Kartik Aaryan, Janhvi Kapoor, and Lakshya. But, the movie has been reportedly shelved after Kartik’s exit from it. However, moviegoers are waiting for the film.

Krrish 4


Hrithik Roshan starrer Krrish 4 was announced many years ago. But, it never went on the floors, and while there’s a buzz about the film being back on the track, there’s no official confirmation from the makers.

Go Goa Gone 2


Just Krrish 4 and Dostana 2, even Go Goa Gone 2 was announced and moviegoers were super excited about it. However, the film never went on the floors, and there’s no update from the makers about it.

Munna Bhai 3


When we talk about the sequels, how can we forget Munna Bhai 3? Everyone is eagerly waiting to watch Sanjay Dutt and Arshad Warsi as Munna and Circuit in the third instalment of Munna Bhai. Many years ago, Munna Bhai Chale America was announced, but that movie was never made.

Tanu Weds Manu 3


Everyone wants to know what happened further in Tanu and Manu’s life. Is their marriage still going fine or are there some issues? Well, we will only get this answer if Aanand L Rai decides to make Tanu Weds Manu 3.

Which sequel are you waiting for the most?

For more news and updates from the world of television, Indian films, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

About Author

