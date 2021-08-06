MUST READ! As we celebrate Men’s Hockey Team’s win, check out some of the moments from 'Chak De! India' that are relevant even today

MUMBAI: Directed by Shimit Amin and produced by Aditya Chopra, Chak De! India is one of the most popular films. The film, which narrates a fictional story about the Indian women's national field hockey team, features Shahrukh Khan as Kabir Khan.

The 2007 sports film is loved even today. In fact, even today, some of the moments from the film remain relevant.

ALSO READ: Wow! Did you know? ‘Chak De! India’ fame Sagarika Ghatge hails from a royal family

As the country celebrates Indian Men’s Hockey Team’s glorious win at the Tokyo Olympics 2020, let’s take a look at some of the moments from 'Chak De! India' that are relevant even today.

When Kabir Khan's treatment exposed the cost of yellow journalism, and the price of a media trial: Right at the beginning of the film, India loses to Pakistan. Consequently, a single photo, taken out-of-context and shared with a speculative headline, tarnishes Kabir Khan's image to the extent that he is forced to quit the game he loves. And move houses. All because of malicious speculation.

When the film exposed the lackluster attitude of sports authorities in India, while also throwing light on the dismissive attitude people have towards sportswomen: Former national hockey player and hockey scout Uttam Singh creates a women's national team, and arranges a coach for them. But the members of India's hockey association, themselves, consider that women are fit for only 'cooking and cleaning'. And it's not just the attitude of the authorities that needs changing, but rather, the attitude of people in general, towards women in sports, that needs to change.

When the film showcased how prevalent racism is in India, to the extent that people indulge in it, even without realizing they're being racist. As players from across the nation start turning up for the national camp, the casual racism they encounter at the hands of eve-teasers and even the camp admin, Sukhi Lal ji, is sadly a reality for most people in India.

When the film proved that in order to win, we need to settle our differences, and focus on our similarities: Everyone remembers the "sattar minute" speech, but this dialogue was no less legendary. Because, when we represent our country internationally, we only represent India!

What’s your take on the same? Hit the comment section.

Keep reading this space for more updates.

ALSO READ: Hockey player Rani Rampal shares a major throwback picture from her SCHOOL DAYS and it’s UNMISSABLE

CREDIT: SCOOPWHOOP