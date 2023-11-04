Must Read! "We want Tere Naam 2" Fans demands as they see Salman Khan and Bhumika Chawla after long time

MUMBAI :We have seen the grand trailer launch of the movie Kisi ka bhai Kisi Ki Jaan which has Salman Khan, the pictures and the videos of the trailer event is grabbing the attention of the fans as the movie is one of the much awaited movies of the Year 2023.

Another reason why the fans are expressing their happiness is that they got to see the famous Tere Naam jodi of Salman Khan and Bhumika Chawla together once again during the trailer launch.

The fans were not keeping calm but are expressing their excitement as day got to see this beautiful pair of Tere Naam after the gap of almost 20 years, check out the

As we can see these comments many people are expressing their happiness as yhey seeing this beautiful jodi of Tere Naam Radhe and Nirjara, whereas many people are also saying that they should be now make the sequel of the movie and are demanding Tere Naam 2.

What are your views on this comments coming from this side of netizens for Salman Khan and Bhumika Chawla which regards to the sequel Tere Naam 2, do let us know iin the comment section below.

