Must Read! "We want Tere Naam 2" Fans demands as they see Salman Khan and Bhumika Chawla after long time

Must Read! "We want Tere Naam 2" Fans demands as they see Salman Khan and Bhumika Chawla after long time
Submitted by FarhanKhan on Tue, 04/11/2023 - 18:15
movie_image: 
Katha Ankahee: Interesting! Viaan wants to be a good father, invites Katha to the Paath

MUMBAI :We have seen the grand trailer launch of the movie Kisi ka bhai Kisi Ki Jaan which has Salman Khan, the pictures and the videos of the trailer event is grabbing the attention of the fans as the movie is one of the much awaited movies of the Year 2023.

Another reason why the fans are expressing their happiness is that they got to see the famous Tere Naam jodi of Salman Khan and Bhumika Chawla together once again during the trailer launch.

The fans were not keeping calm but are expressing their excitement as day got to see this beautiful pair of Tere Naam after the gap of almost 20 years, check out the 

also read : Chahatt Khanna to be in Jacqueline Fernandez, Zayed Khan-starrer 'One Way'

As we can see these comments many people are expressing their happiness as yhey seeing this beautiful jodi of Tere Naam Radhe and Nirjara, whereas many people are also saying that they should be now make the sequel of the movie and are demanding Tere Naam 2.

What are your views on this comments coming from this side of netizens for Salman Khan and Bhumika Chawla which regards to the sequel Tere Naam 2, do let us know iin the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital and television, keep reading Tellychakkar

Also read : Wow! Allu Arjun had alredy shot for his cameo in Jawan

Kisi ka Bhai Kisi Ki jaan Salman Khan Pooja Hegde Bhumika Chawla Tere Naam Bollywood News Bollywood actors Digital News DIGITAL ACTORS ott news Showbizz news B town updates South new South Actors ott news OTT ACTRESS Bollywood Fashion Bollywood Updates TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
FarhanKhan's picture

About Author

Submitted by FarhanKhan on Tue, 04/11/2023 - 18:15

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Teri Meri Doriyaann: Aww! Sahiba develops a soft corner for Angad
MUMBAI:Teri Meri Doriyaann' is a modern-day fairy tale, a love story with a twist. The show sheds light on the...
Teri Meri Doriyaann: Friction! Sahiba and Angad’s midnight fight, Sahiba wants to reveal the truth
MUMBAI:     Teri Meri Doriyaann' is a modern-day fairy tale, a love story with a twist. The show sheds light on the...
Bhagya Lakshmi: Really! Rishi is against Vikrant’s proposal, wants Lakshmi to reject it
MUMBAI:Bhagya Lakshmi, a Zee TV show, tells the story of Lakshmi's life taking an unexpected turn when she marries a...
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai:Shocking! Parth seeks revenge from Abhimanyu for tampering in his married life
MUMBAI:     Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the top shows and is getting interesting with every passing day. The  ...
Anupamaa:What! Anuj shocked to see Anupama move on so quickly thanks to Vanraj’s twisted mind games
MUMBAI:Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing exceptionally well and is topping the...
OMG! Indian Idol host Aditya Narayan quits social media for this shocking reason
MUMBAI:Aditya Narayan is a well known singer and actor in the entertainment business.  The singer started his acting...
Recent Stories
Audience Perspective! Tiger vs Pathaan without Katrina Kaif and Deepika Padukone; is that a good decision?
Audience Perspective! Tiger vs Pathaan without Katrina Kaif and Deepika Padukone; is that a good decision?
Latest Video
Related Stories
Audience Perspective! Tiger vs Pathaan without Katrina Kaif and Deepika Padukone; is that a good decision?
Audience Perspective! Tiger vs Pathaan without Katrina Kaif and Deepika Padukone; is that a good decision?
cameo in Jawan
Wow! Allu Arjun already shot for his cameo in Jawan
established themselves
Must Read! Why have new actresses not yet established themselves in the industry?
Salman Khan
Shocking! Salman Khan death threat: 16 year old arrested at Thane for making the call to Mumbai control room
Chahatt Khanna
Chahatt Khanna to be in Jacqueline Fernandez, Zayed Khan-starrer 'One Way'
Vidyut Jammwal
Vidyut Jammwal remembers Sidharth Shukla, shares throwback gym pic