Must read! We wish Anil Kapoor a speedy recovery

MUMBAI: Actor Anil Kapoor is in Germany these days, for treatment. The actor posted a video where he mentioned that he is going for the last day of treatment that will be done by the German doctor.

In the video, he was seen wearing a long black coat, black cap and black trousers. He even captioned the video as, ‘A perfect walk in the snow! Last day in Germany! On my way to see Dr. Muller for my last day of treatment! So thankful to him for his magic magical touch!

Also read: THROWBACK ALERT! Anil Kapoor shares his mother’s picture to spot the resemblance between her and him

In the background the song Phir Se Udd Chala was played. He was seen walking on the road and then on the pavement amid snowfall.

Soon the video was seen by the fans and friends from the Industry. Actor Neetu Kapoor commented with the clapping emojis. Whereas fashion designer Masaba Gupta wrote “Anil uncle how do we beat your content.

Last year he also mentioned in one of his social media posts that he has suffered from Achilles Tendonitis for over 10 years. And he has recovered from it without undergoing any surgery with the help of Dr. Hans-Wilhelm Muller- Wohlfahrt.

The actor was seen in the movie Malang where he played a cop role. He was last seen in the Netflix thriller AK vs AK where he played himself. The web series also featured Anurag Kashyap. He is currently filming for Jug Jug Jeeyo in which actress Neetu Kapoor, Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani will also be seen. He has also signed Sandeep Reddy’s film Animai with Ranbir Kapoor, Bobby Deol and Parineeti Chopra.

We wish the evergreen star a speedy recovery.

For more news and updates on Television, Digital, and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Also read: Anil Kapoor: Being loved for what you love doing is greatest feeling