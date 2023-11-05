Must read! “We would love to watch them together on big screens again”, netizens as they watch Akshay Kumar and Raveena Tandon at an event

MUMBAI : One of the most loved Bollywood on-screen jodi of Bollywood industry during 90s, Akshay Kumar and Raveena Tandon are seen and loved by all. The iconic song ‘Tu Cheez Badi hai Mast Mast’ from the movie Mohra is unforgettable.

No doubt, this Jodi of Akshay Kumar and Raveena Tandon has a separate fan base and recently, they both were spotted at an event in Mumbai. The pictures and the videos of Akshay Kumar and Raveena Tandon sitting together and having a chat is grabbing the attention of the fans. The fans are really happy to see them together and now we spoke to a few people, here's what they are saying about this Jodi.

Prajakta - This is one of my favourite jodi from 90s and it was a treat to watch them together after a long time.

Mukesh - Akshay Kumar is looking supremely handsome and he has looked the best with actress Raveena Tandon. Wenwould love to watch them once again on the big screen.

Pooja - Raveena Tandon looks amazing with Akshay Kumar. It will be a treat to watch them together on big screens once again.

Akash- This is called maturity and being practical in life, in spite of having so many controversies. I love them and want to see them on big screens together.

Well, these are the comments coming from this side of the netizens for Akshay Kumar and Raveena Tandon when they saw them together. What do you think of this pair and do you really want to watch them together once again on big screens? Do let us know in the comment section below.

