Must Read! ‘What Jhumka’ fever crosses borders, the performance of this flash mob at the Times Square is getting viral

MUMBAI: Upcoming movie titled Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, which has Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in the leading role is indeed one of the big releases of the year. The movie, which is directed by Karan Johar has some amazing bunch of talented people like Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, Shabana Azmi, Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Tota Roy Chowdhury, Aamir Bashir, Churni Ganguly.

The movie is indeed one of the most awaited movies of the year. The trailer of the movie is getting a big thumbs up from the fans and audience, along with the songs of the movie. One of the most loved songs of the movie 'What Jhumka', which is currently grabbing attention of the fans is getting viral all over the internet.

There is a video where we see a flash mob performing at the song at the Time Square. Have a look at this viral performance.

No doubt, this performance of the flash mob coming directly from The Time Square is attracting eyeballs. The performance is getting a lot of praise from all over the world.

No doubt, we love the chemistry between Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in the song and we look forward to see more of this magic in the movie Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani.

Movie Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani is all set to hit the big screens on 28th July.

