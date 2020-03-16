Must read! This is what Kartik Aaryan did after his manager shouted at him for being late to her wedding

MUMBAI: Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani starrer continues to outshine Kangana Ranaut's Dhaakad in theatres even at the end of its week. The horror-comedy which became the biggest opener of the year defeating Alia Bhatt's Gangubai Kathiawadi is expected to enter the 100-crore club by next week. The actor recently took time out of his hectic schedule to attend his manager's wedding. Kartik shared pictures and videos from the wedding and reception on Instagram on Friday, one of which showed the actor's manager scolding him for being late for her wedding.

In the selfie video, Kartik called the bride Janahavi infront of the camera, and shared that she got married. She then scolded him and said, "Kartik Aaryan came late to my wedding. Just make note. He did not turn up for actual wedding." Kartik replied, "Mai tere chauthe phere pe aaya" (I came when you were taking your fourth phere). She then told him to shut up.

Kartik also shared pictures with the bride and the groom, as well as his other friends. One of the videos showed a friend of his stopping the actor's way by standing in front of his car, and he teased her by calling her Manjulika, the ghost in his latest film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. He wrote a sweet message for Janahavi in the caption, asking her new husband to take care of her. The caption read, "Nothing but beautiful (red heart emoji). Congratulations @rjanahavi !! @rustomu ji inka khayal rakhna" (take care of her).

Kartik will be next seen in Shehzada, a drama-action film directed by Rohit Dhawan in which he stars opposite Kriti Sanon. He also has Captain India, Freddy, and Sajid Nadiadwala's untitled next in the pipeline.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is the sequel to Bhool Bhulaiyaa starring Akshay Kumar, Shiney Ahuja and Vidya Balan in lead roles. It follows the story of Ruhan, a fraud psychic who is brought in to deal with the apparent return of Manjulika in the Thakur palace, but he unintentionally aggravates problems. 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2', produced by Bhushan Kumar, Murad Khetani, Anjum Khetani, and Krishan Kumar under the banner of T-Series and Cine 1 Studios.

