Must Read! This is what Rajkummar Rao has to say about the concept of renting families

MUMBAI: Rajkummar Rao is known for his mesmerizing performance. He has been part of several hit films, and now he is gearing up for the release of ‘Hum Do Humaare Do’.

In the film Hum Do Humaare Do, Rajkummar’s character adopts parents on rent in order to complete his family. The actor has asked why we can’t introduce the same concept in India where there are so many lonely people.

Rajkummar's character rents Paresh Rawal and Ratna Pathak Shah to play his parents in the film as his girlfriend, played by Kriti Sanon, wants to marry in a ‘sweet family complete with parents and a cute dog’.

Commenting on the concept, Rajkummar told Mid-Day, "When I first heard the story, I wondered, ‘Why can’t it become a norm in India as well?’ There are so many lonely old people out there, and so many lonely [youngsters]. They can come together to become a family. We aren’t trying to be preachy with this film, but it’s possible that lonely people can complete each other by simply being together.

Earlier, Abhishek Jain, director of Hum Do Hamare Do, said the film aims to highlight that a family is not always about blood relations. He had said, “The concept about adopting parents was novel. If people are less privileged and are abandoned, does society give them the option of adopting parents? That was the idea and that’s how it started.”

During their research for the film, the team stumbled upon a piece of information that stated that in Japan there is a culture of adopting families. “Japan is a country that has the greatest number of old people and there are young people who are adopting old people," he said.

Hum Do Hamare Do will be released on Disney+ Hotstar on October 29.

