Must read! "What type of outfit is this, it's really pathetic", netizens troll Aishwarya Rai Bachchan for her outfit at The Cannes Film Festival

Actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is getting some unhealthy comments with regards to her outfit at The Cannes International Film Festival. Check out some of the comments.
it's really pathetic

MUMBAI : Actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is no doubt one of the most loved and followed actresses we have in acting industry. Over the time, not only with her amazing looks but also with her fashion, the actress has created a strong mark in the heart and minds of the fans and also in the Indian Film Industry.

No doubt, she is one such name who is known for her fashion over the time and representing India at International Film Festivals. Recently, the actress was said to be grabbing attention of the fans and audience with her fashion at The Cannes Films Festival. She was seen grabbing eyeballs with her unique outfit.

 

 

Indeed, this video of the actress is getting viral all over the internet and fans cannot keep calm and appreciate the unique style of the actress. Well, on one side where the actress is getting positive comments for her outfit, there are many who are trolling the actress for the same.

Check out the comments below.

As we can see in the above comments, many suggest that it is not at all an appropriate outfit for the event and question her fashion sense. A few people simply say that the look is very pathetic.

What are your views on these comments coming from this side of the netizens for Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and how will you rate her outfit? Do let us know in the comment section below.

