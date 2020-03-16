Must Read! What went wrong with Shamshera

MUMBAI: Movie Shamshera which has Ranbir Kapoor and Vaani Kapoor along with Sanjay Dutt in the leading role has been the talk of the town ever since it was announced and was in the making. The movie was the talk of the town not only because of its scale but also it marks the comeback of the actor Ranbir Kapoor after the gap of 4 long years.

It was 22nd July when the movie has hit the big screen and it has got some mixed to negative response from the fans and audience and also critics. We have seen many critic's videos and the comments which were from the by the audience where they have expressed that they disliked the movie. For many points the movie saw negative on the performance basis or either on the story line.

Having said that today let us discuss as to what went wrong with the movie Shamshera.

Storytelling

The story stelling of the movie Shamshera is one of the major drawback of the movie, The Story looks outdated and it lacks freshness. Well also on the other hand the story reminds of many other Bollywood movie. The Hype of the movie was very high and the story did not delever Justice to such a big Hype and it got some negative comments from the fans.

Sanjay Dutt

No doubt it is always a treat to watch the actor Sanjay Dutt in his projects and watching the actor in the negative character is just a fan thing. Sanjay Dutt who was seen playing the negative character is trying to be dangerous on screen but there were many unintentional funny sequences which made the audience laugh whenever the actor was on screen. The character of the Sanjay Dutt should have been more better and dangerous.

Less of the actress Vaani Kapoor

Vaani Kapoor is no doubt one of the most love actresses specially after her movie Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui. Actress Vaani Kapoor look hot and sizzling throughout the movie but unfortunately we get to see less of the actress throughout the movie. Actress Vaani Kapoor was majorly seen during the second half and less in the first half.

Also read: Audience perspective! Shamshera, yet another disaster from Sanjay Dutt, might be the downfall of the actor

The movie reminded of KGF and Bahubali

Shamshera had also reminded us KGF and Bahubali at many places, the movie reminded of Baahubali with the concept of father and son playing by the same actor and the son is taking revenge of father, on the other hand we we were reminded of KGF by looking at the visuals specially at the prison scenes.

The length of the movie

This lenght is the very important factor for any movie, specially when your movie is at a big scale with multiple stars. Shamshera is around 2 hours 40 minutes but it had less to offer in terms on content. The screenplay of the movie is very weak and there are many places where the movie was looking stretched the movie could have been shorter in length.

Well these are some of the points where we thought Shamshera went flat. What are your views on the movie Shamshera, do let us know in the comments section below.

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital, and television, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Also read: Wow! These fitness pictures of Pooja Hegde give some major goals