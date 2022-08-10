Must Read! What will be the outcome of Prabhas and Kriti Sanon starrer Adipurush?

MUMBAI:Adipurush is one film that has been the talk of the town from the day it was announced. The Prabhas and Kriti Sanon starrer was supposed to release in August last year but was postponed to January 2023. After the teaser of the film received negative responses, the makers decided to postpone the film to June 2023.

Now, the movie is around two and half months away from its release, and today, the makers unveiled a new poster of Adipurush. Well, the poster has received a mixed response. While fans of Prabhas have loved it, a few netizens have trolled it.

Also Read: When Prabhas stunned everyone on sets of Adipurush by delivering a 2 page monologue in a single take

From the day, the teaser of Adipurush has been released, it has been in the news for getting trolled a lot and one of the major reasons behind it is the VFX. The audience was very upset with the VFX of the film as they felt that the movie was looking very cartoonish.

Well, something very similar had happened with Pathaan. While there was a lot of negativity revolving around the film, Shah Rukh Khan’s fans were trying their best to create a good pre-release buzz. It was expected that maybe Pathaan might not get a great response at the box office. However, when the film was released it received a fantastic response and it broke many records at the box office.

Now, it will be interesting to see whether the same thing will happen with Adipurush or not. Right now, we have Prabhas’ fans who are eagerly waiting for the film, but then we also have a section of people on social media who cannot stop trolling the movie. So, let’s wait for 16th June 2023 to know the outcome of the film.

Are you excited about Adipurush? Let us know in the comments below…

Also Read: “Why did you postpone the movie if there were no changes made,” say netizens as they react to the 'no changes made' statement by the makers of Adipurush

For more news and updates from the world of television, Bollywood, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.



