Must Read! When Aishwarya Rai Bachchan broke her silence on the truth about her marriage with Abhishek Bachchan

There have been many rumors that all is not well between the couple and they are headed for a divorce.
MUMBAI: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is one of the most beautiful women not just in India, but the world over. She has a huge fan following and has worked her way to prove that she is not just a pretty face but a talented actress as well with films like Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, Guru, Jodhaa Akbar, Provoked and many more. 

There have been many rumors that all is not well between the couple and they are headed for a divorce. The couple have time and again squashed rumors and showed how much they are together. During a previous interview, the Ponniyin Selvan actress even showed immese respect for Abhishek and called him the ‘best husband’, thus putting away all speculations pertaining to their marriage. Even recently, during Aaradhya’s annual day celebrations, the couple came to support their daughter. 

Aish and Abhishek were also recently spotted together with Aaradhya for a kabaddi match. 

In a previous interview Abhishek spoke about rumors not affecting him anymore, “She knows how much I love her and I know how much she loves me," and added, "My marriage and my life are not going to be dictated by what the media says”

