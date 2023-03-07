Must Read! When Govinda broke his silence over refusing Devdas and Taal, saying, “mujhe har waqt sochna padega…”

MUMBAI: Govinda is one of the finest actors of the Hindi film industry. He is one of the few actors who has impeccable acting talent as well as amazing dancing skills. Govinda has a massive fan following and his films like Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Hero No.1, Aankhen, etc have made him the star that he is today.

Also Read-Govinda's birthday: Why has Bollywood forgotten the Hero No 1?

Now, Govinda had rejected the role of Chunnilal in Devdas and Anil Kapoor’s role in Taal. He clarified the reason for saying no to them. During a throwback interview with an entertainment portal, Govinda said, “Jis waqt maine Devdas refuse ki thi us waqt maine Taal bhi refuse ki thi. Ye do jo hain desh ke mahaan shaksiyaton mein se character hain. Parantu main us waqt top pe tha aur mujhe laga pata nahi accept hounga kya?”

Talking about doing character roles, Govinda further said, “Maine kahaa ki mujhe har waqt sochna padega ki main chunnilal ka qirdaar play kar raha hun. Phir wo mujhse irritate ho jaayenge ki Govinda kitne sawaal poochta hai. Mujhe accha lagta hai samaa baandhne mein. Meri imaandaari par kabhi sawaal nahi utha.”

Also Read- Hrithik Roshan on his way for a trip with sons and Saba Azad, fans in awe of the couple’s bonding

Govinda’s last three releases were Aa Gaya Hero, FryDay, and Rangeela Raja. All these films were disasters at the box office and were not something Govinda’s fans would like to see him in.

Govinda’s last big-budget films were Kill Dill and Happy Ending, and he played supporting roles in both.

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar

Credit-Koimoi







