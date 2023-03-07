Must Read! When Govinda broke his silence over refusing Devdas and Taal, saying, “mujhe har waqt sochna padega…”

Now, Govinda had rejected the role of Chunnilal in Devdas and Anil Kapoor’s role in Taal.
Submitted by tellychakkar-mansi on Mon, 07/03/2023 - 05:45
movie_image: 
Govinda

MUMBAI: Govinda is one of the finest actors of the Hindi film industry. He is one of the few actors who has impeccable acting talent as well as amazing dancing skills. Govinda  has a massive fan following and his films like Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Hero No.1, Aankhen, etc have made him the star that he is today.

Also Read-Govinda's birthday: Why has Bollywood forgotten the Hero No 1?

Now, Govinda had rejected the role of Chunnilal in Devdas and Anil Kapoor’s role in Taal. He clarified the reason for saying no to them. During a throwback interview with an entertainment portal, Govinda said, “Jis waqt maine Devdas refuse ki thi us waqt maine Taal bhi refuse ki thi. Ye do jo hain desh ke mahaan shaksiyaton mein se character hain. Parantu main us waqt top pe tha aur mujhe laga pata nahi accept hounga kya?”

Talking about doing character roles, Govinda further said, “Maine kahaa ki mujhe har waqt sochna padega ki main chunnilal ka qirdaar play kar raha hun. Phir wo mujhse irritate ho jaayenge ki Govinda kitne sawaal poochta hai. Mujhe accha lagta hai samaa baandhne mein. Meri imaandaari par kabhi sawaal nahi utha.”

Also Read- Hrithik Roshan on his way for a trip with sons and Saba Azad, fans in awe of the couple’s bonding

Govinda’s last three releases were Aa Gaya Hero, FryDay, and Rangeela Raja. All these films were disasters at the box office and were not something Govinda’s fans would like to see him in.

Govinda’s last big-budget films were Kill Dill and Happy Ending, and he played supporting roles in both.

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar  

Credit-Koimoi 

    


 

 

 

 

 

 

 


 

Govinda Coolie No 1 Partner Swarg Bhagam Bhaag Hero No 1 Aunty No 1 Devdas Taal Shahrukh Khan Aishwarya Rai Bachchan TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
tellychakkar-mansi's picture

About Author

Submitted by tellychakkar-mansi on Mon, 07/03/2023 - 05:45

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: OMG! Abhir goes missing from Birla house
MUMBAI: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the top shows and is getting interesting with every passing day. The  show...
Really! From Ankita Lokhande to Karishma Tanna Tv actors who were unemployed after their film debuts
MUMBAI: Actors sometimes find it hard to get work despite having given their very best in their previous projects. Call...
HOTNESS! Avneet Kaur has an amazing collection of Crop-Tops, check out
MUMBAI: Tellychakkar is back with yet another lifestyle story from the telly world. We always like to be at the...
Anupamaa: Aww! Choti Anu makes welcome card for Anupama making her emotional; Maya insecure
MUMBAI: Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing exceptionally well and is topping the...
Exclusive! “I have gone through something similar in my life, I was broken when I was 19”, Arjun Bijlani on his character Shiv, the process of getting on board and more
MUMBAI: Arjun Bijlani is a name synonymous with great personality, a fine actor and is one of Indian television’s...
Must Read! Manisha Rani talks about her life without a mother, says “We missed having a mother with us, but I salute my father for the way he has brought me up, I don’t blame her as it was destiny”
MUMBAI:Manisha Rani is a well-known social media influencer and these days, she is grabbing headlines for her...
Recent Stories
Govinda
Must Read! When Govinda broke his silence over refusing Devdas and Taal, saying, “mujhe har waqt sochna padega…”
Latest Video
Related Stories
Harish Magon
RIP! Shahenshah actor Harish Magon passes away at 76
Karan Johar
What! Karan Johar shares Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh’s ‘first look test’ picture from Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani, netizens react
Rani Mukerji
Must Read! Rani Mukerji, Kiara Advani and more actresses who stole the show with their performance in the first half of 2023
Shocking! R Balki recalls the time Abhitabh Bachchan started screaming on set
Shocking! R Balki recalls the time Abhitabh Bachchan started screaming on set
Prashanth Neel
Will we get to see the teaser of Hombale Films upcoming Prashanth Neel's directorial 'Salaar' starring Prabhas soon?
Naxalite
What! Meet the film actor who was formerly a Naxalite before starring in a blockbuster film