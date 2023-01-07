Must read! “When I heard the script I was scared” Ranbir Kapoor on Animal

In the latest media interacting the actor Ranbir Kapoor spoke on his upcoming much awaited movie Animal
Submitted by FarhanKhan on Sat, 07/01/2023 - 15:02
movie_image: 
Ranbir Kapoor

MUMBAI: Actor Ranbir Kapoor is indeed one of the most loved and followed actors in the industry, over the time with his charm and skills he has created a huge fan base who always looks forward to his movies.

As we know, the upcoming movie of Ranbir Kapoor titled Animal is the talk of town, the fans are looking forward to the movie and indeed it is one of the big releases of the year, the movie which is directed by Kabir Singh director Sandeep Reddy Vanga is all set to hit the big screens on the month of august.

Well the buzz is high for the movie and now in his recent media interaction actor Ranbir Kapoor spoke about the movie , the actor said, when heard script of the movie Animal he just took a pause he went to the washroom because he was scared with the character and the entire story, the actor adds that this movie is a badass gangster movie which will also have a father son love story.

ALSO READ – (Interesting! With SatyaPrem Ki Katha getting a good start at the box office, here’s a list of the upcoming movies of Kiara Advani )

Indeed this statement of the actor Ranbir Kapoor has grabbed the attention of the fans and this has increased the excitement level of the fans. Well this movie has a great buzz as it is going to present the actor Ranbir Kapoor in a never seen before avatar.

The movie is all set to hit the big screens on 11th August, what are your views on this and how excited are you for the movie, do let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital and television, keep reading Tellychakkar

ALSO READ (WOAH! Deepika Padukone steps out in a multi-colour co-ord set; netizens say, “Kuch din pehle Sonakshi bhi yahi dress pehne hui thi”)

Ranbir Kapoor RANBIR KAPOOR FANS RANBIR KAPOOR MOVIES ANIMAL MOVIE Bollywood News Bollywood actors Digital News DIGITAL ACTORS ott news Showbizz news B town updates South new South Actors OTT ACTRESS Bollywood Fashion Bollywood Updates TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
FarhanKhan's picture

About Author

Submitted by FarhanKhan on Sat, 07/01/2023 - 15:02

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Teri Meri Doriyaann: Oops! Sahiba is unable to create a good impression in front of the clients
MUMBAI:Star Plus’ newly launched show ‘Teri Meri Doriyaann’ by Cockrow and Shaika Films, has started on a very...
Wow! Akshay Kumar has his eyes on sequels; THESE are the franchise films he has lined up
MUMBAI: Post the pandemic, only one film of Akshay Kumar has worked at the box office. Sooryavanshi was a hit, but...
Must read! “When I heard the script I was scared” Ranbir Kapoor on Animal
MUMBAI: Actor Ranbir Kapoor is indeed one of the most loved and followed actors in the industry, over the time with his...
Hotness Alert! Here are the times actress Chandani Sharma raised temperature with her hot looks
MUMBAI: Actress Chandani Sharma has been winning the hearts of the fans with her amazing acting contribution. She is no...
Trolled! 'Why always half naked', netizens troll Disha Patani on her latest public appearance
MUMBAI: Actress Disha Patani is indeed one of the major head turners who has been grabbing attention with her acting...
EXCLUSIVE! Chikoo - Yeh Ishq Nachaye actor Mayank Verma to enter Zee TV's Meet: Badlegi Duniya Ki Reet
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another interesting update from the world of television. A lot of new entries and...
Recent Stories
Akshay Kumar
Wow! Akshay Kumar has his eyes on sequels; THESE are the franchise films he has lined up
Latest Video
Related Stories
Akshay Kumar
Wow! Akshay Kumar has his eyes on sequels; THESE are the franchise films he has lined up
Chandani Sharma
Hotness Alert! Here are the times actress Chandani Sharma raised temperature with her hot looks
Disha Patani
Trolled! 'Why always half naked', netizens troll Disha Patani on her latest public appearance
Deepika Padukone
WOAH! Deepika Padukone steps out in a multi-colour co-ord set; netizens say, “Kuch din pehle Sonakshi bhi yahi dress pehne hui thi”
SatyaPrem Ki Katha
Must Read! SatyaPrem Ki Katha box office collection day 2: Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani starrer shows a minimal drop
Must Read! Box Office Report: 28 Hindi films were released in theaters in the first half of 2023, out of which only a few did we
Must Read! Box Office Report: 28 Hindi films were released in theaters in the first half of 2023, out of which only a few did well – Deets Inside