Must read! “When I heard the script I was scared” Ranbir Kapoor on Animal

MUMBAI: Actor Ranbir Kapoor is indeed one of the most loved and followed actors in the industry, over the time with his charm and skills he has created a huge fan base who always looks forward to his movies.

As we know, the upcoming movie of Ranbir Kapoor titled Animal is the talk of town, the fans are looking forward to the movie and indeed it is one of the big releases of the year, the movie which is directed by Kabir Singh director Sandeep Reddy Vanga is all set to hit the big screens on the month of august.

Well the buzz is high for the movie and now in his recent media interaction actor Ranbir Kapoor spoke about the movie , the actor said, when heard script of the movie Animal he just took a pause he went to the washroom because he was scared with the character and the entire story, the actor adds that this movie is a badass gangster movie which will also have a father son love story.

ALSO READ – (Interesting! With SatyaPrem Ki Katha getting a good start at the box office, here’s a list of the upcoming movies of Kiara Advani )

Indeed this statement of the actor Ranbir Kapoor has grabbed the attention of the fans and this has increased the excitement level of the fans. Well this movie has a great buzz as it is going to present the actor Ranbir Kapoor in a never seen before avatar.

The movie is all set to hit the big screens on 11th August, what are your views on this and how excited are you for the movie, do let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital and television, keep reading Tellychakkar

ALSO READ (WOAH! Deepika Padukone steps out in a multi-colour co-ord set; netizens say, “Kuch din pehle Sonakshi bhi yahi dress pehne hui thi”)