Must Read! When Kajol said her films DDLJ and K3G ruined Karwa Chauth for women, said “...as long as you are looking good while you are starving”

MUMBAI: Kajol is one actress who has left audiences spellbound with every character that she has portrayed on screen. Her charismatic screen presence that makes fans fall in love with her has not changed even today after decades of her being in the industry. She’s been part of some of the biggest hits in Indian film history and two of them include Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge and Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham.

Also Read- What! Kajol gives a befitting reply to netizens judging her daughter Nysa, says “She has the right to do whatever she wants…”

These two films showed the Indian traditions and rituals in a grand and lavish way. The Karwa chauth festival was shown to be an extravagant affair. Talking about how the festival will never be the same for the women in India thanks to these grand films she told an entertainment portal Kajol said, “Karwa Chauth in K3G and Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge has spoilt Karwa Chauth for all men and women. Now they have to wear good clothes. Earlier, it was just a simple ceremony. Suddenly Karwa Chauth became this big function, a fashion deal where everyone has to get dressed. Women have to wear jewellery, poori dukaan ban kar baith jaao bas. Bhookh bhi chalegi as long as you are looking good while you are starving.”

Interestingly, the Lust Stories 2 actress also mentioned that a lot of women come up to her and say, “Tum logon ne humare liye Karwa Chauth kharab kar diya.” She adds, “It has become an event. Now even paparazzi come outside our house to see ki chaand ko dekha ya nahi iss saal. “

Also Read- Must Read! Kajol talks about the portrayal of lust in Indian cinema, says “People believe in multiple soulmates these days”

Kajol will next be seen in the OTT series The Trail, which will begin streaming on Disney Plus Hotstar from July 14.

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar

Credit-Indianexpress