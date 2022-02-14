Must read! When Neelam opened up on her break-up with Bobby Deol

MUMBAI: Bobby Deol might not be in the news presently, but right after his debut film Barsaat, the actor became an instant hit. His acting and dancing skills were much appreciated. He was even romantically linked with actresses. In fact, Bobby and Neelam dated for almost 5 years.

Before they decided to settle down with their respective partners, Bobby and Neelam were in love with each other. Their relationship ended after a few years, but they never spoke about it. Many speculated the reason behind their break up was Pooja Bhatt.

Years later, Neelam broke her silence on the matter. The actress said it was their mutual decision and no one should be held responsible. She even addressed the reports that claimed Pooja Bhatt’s involvement.

She said, “Yes, it’s true that Bobby Deol and I have split. I don’t like talking about my personal life as it is, but there are a lot of misconceptions and baseless rumours floating around, which I would like to lay to rest with a clarification. I don’t want people to believe what is untrue. And one of the rumours is that Bobby and I have split because of his involvement with Pooja Bhatt. Well, let me tell you and the world that this is false. I didn’t break off with Bobby because of Pooja Bhatt or any other girl for that matter. Our decision to part ways was mutual and amicable. Certainly not because of infidelity on anyone’s part.”

She added that breaking up with Bobby was a sensible decision as her family was also happy.

Neelam was last seen in the Netflix series, Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives. Bobby last featured in Ashram.

Credits: Koimoi