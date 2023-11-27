Must Read! When Salim Khan opened up about marrying Salma and Helen, “Never mind if…”

MUMBAI: Veteran filmmaker Salim Khan has had a noteworthy career with blockbusters to his credit. He has had a great professional life but his personal life has always been under scrutiny, especially after he married actress Helen despite being married to Salma Khan. His move raised many eyebrows and he spoke about how initially though the wives found it hard to adjust, things eventually fell into place.

Speaking about his wives, Salim told a news portal, “I’m lucky that I have two wives and that they live in harmony. Never mind if that happened a few years later. My wives are good-looking and now they are aging gracefully.”

Salman and Arbaaz however were once very vocal about how the second marriage had a huge impact on their family. Salman told a news portal, “was very hurt when my father married again. I’d hate it when she’d wait up for him to come home.” He further said, “Dad explained to us that he still loved mom and that he’ll always be around. I was about 10 at that time and it took us quite some time to really accept Helen aunty. Today she’s a part of our family.”

Arbaaz said that their father never forced them to replace their mom or love Helen just as much but expected them to, “show her the same respect because you have to accept that she’s a part of my life.”

Salim revealed how the kids reacted saying, “As kids they had their hostility. But they reacted the way their mother did. As I told you very honestly, it wasn’t as if Salma accepted the relationship happily straightaway and thanked me for it or said, you deserve an Oscar for it. So at that time, there was hostility from the children.”

Salma whose maiden name is Sushila Charak had an intercaste marriage to Salim Khan and he later married Helen in the 1980s. The family is now inseparable.

