Must Read! When Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s family sold his 36 acres ancestral land to fund his films, Animal actor Siddhant Karnick highlights the filmmaker’s struggles

MUMBAI: The Ranbir Kapoor starrer Animal has hit the big screens on 1st December and fans are simply loving what they see. The film stars Ranbir KApoor, Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor and Bobby Deol in the lead. The film is helmed by Kabir Singh director Sandeep Reddy Vanga. Although the film has a sizable amount of violence and gore, the film has received excellent response from everyone.    

While many doubted and criticized Sandeep’s sensibilities and filmmaking abilities, actor Siddhant Karnick who plays a negative role in the film has pointed out the struggles of the director and hailed his commitment to his craft. He said, “We are discussing his art, I would like to discuss his life, which not many people know about. His brother was telling me, when he started his filmmaking career assisting people, he wasn’t getting jobs as a director. He finally formed a company with friends, and just a month before (filming), his financiers backed out. He was Rs 1.6 crore short. His family got together and sold their ancestral land, 36 acres of mango farmland was sold to fund his movie.”

Karnick further added, “His brother Prannay, he came down from the US. He had an IT job over there, left his family there, and came down to help his brother make the film. His entire family has b***s. I don’t have the courage to put my own money. They all came together, put up the money, he made Arjun Reddy and it became a hit. His second film with Shahid Kapoor crossed Rs 100 crore, third film is with Ranbir Kapoor, crossing Rs 800 crore. His next film is with Prabhas. Look at the trajectory of this man. It’s fair to judge his art, but look at his career and life. That takes courage. I learned from his family.”

Animal is only the third Indian film to cross the $100 million mark after Pathaan and Jawan. 

Sandeep has announced the film's sequel called 'Animal Park' with the post credits, which has added a whole new level of excitement for the fans. 

