Must Read! When Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan opened up about their infamous feud, read on to know what he said

MUMBAI : Salman and Shah Rukh are two of the most loved and iconic actors of the Hindi Film industry. The duo first collaborated in Karan Arjun and years later starred in Pathaan and recently were seen in Tiger 3 where SRK had a cameo. There was however a time when the two had a feud which was very public.

The Pathaan actor opened up about it and siad, “Kisiko yeh nahi maalum hai ki Salman aur mera jhagda kyun hua. Humara jhagda bohot ek chhoti si baat pe hua, ki hum dono mein se zyada khush kaun ha.”

He added, “aine usko kaha ki main ghar jaata hoon toh mujhe bohot khushi hoti hai. Biwi hoti hai toh mujhe bohot khushi hoti hai. Salman ne kaha, ‘Main jab ghar jaata hoon, meri biwi nahi hai, isliye mujhe usse aur zyada khushi hoti hai’.”

He added, “Maine kaha main ghar jaata hoon toh meri laadli mere godh mein baithti hai, mujhe khushi hoti hai. Usne bola, ‘Main ghar jaata hoon, mere godh mein bohot saari laadliyaan baithti hai, mujhe aur bhi zyada khushi hoti hai.’ Toh isi baat pe humara jhagda sa ho gaya.”

