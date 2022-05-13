Must Read! When Shah Rukh Khan listed the reasons that make him ineligible for Hollywood

MUMBAI: Shah Rukh Khan has a massive fan following. Fans are not just fond of his work but also personality. He is one of the most popular and loved stars in the Bollywood industry.

As we know, Telugu star Mahesh Babu recently made headlines with his statement that Bollywood cannot afford him. Amidst this, an old video of Shah Rukh Khan talking about why he cannot be a part of Hollywood has surfaced online. It shows a humble Shah Rukh listing the various reasons that make him ineligible for Hollywood. Fans of the actor are once again impressed with what he said.

The video, which is 14-year-old, shows the Bollywood star talking to international media at an event. On being asked about having any plans of joining Hollywood, Shah Rukh replies, “My English not good,” making a few burst into laughter. He continues, “If they give me a role of a dumb person who doesn't speak, maybe. I am not trying to be modest but I am 42 years old, I am little brown, I don't have any special USP as an actor. I don't know Kung fu, I don't dance the Latin salsa, I am not tall enough. I think anyone who is my age in the western world, I have seen recent films of Europe, films of what you call ‘the dream factory’, I think there is no space for me. There is no place for me because I don't think I am that talented. So I would like to continue doing work in India and hopefully I take Indian cinema to the world, that's the ambition I have.”

Reacting to the video, which was shared on Reddit, a fan commented, “What I love about this answer is that he called out the West b* as well. The Kung Fu and Salsa comments are very pointed, the West only takes in people from the outside when they want to have them in stereotypical roles and nothing else. SRK knows he’s worth more than that.” Another said, “What an utterly charming guy!!! THIS is what makes him mega mega superstar.” One more fan said, “He's like that kid in class who says he's not good in studies and then goes on to score 95%.” A fan also wrote, “He once said he likes to self loath a lot but I know he’s not serious lol he definitely knows himself.”

On the work front, Shah Rukh will be seen in films like Pathaan and Dunki.

