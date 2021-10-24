MUST READ! When Twinkle Khanna wanted to slap Priyanka Chopra for this reason

MUMBAI: Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna are indeed one of the most loved Bollywood couples of all time. We have seen some amazing pictures and videos of this couple who are followed by many fans across the globe. They give some major couple goals. No doubt Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna together define love and companionship.

But for all their fans, do you know that there was a time when Twinkle Khanna was about to slap Priyanka Chopra? Yes, you heard right. Actress and wife of Akshay Kumar, Twinkle Khanna was about to slap Priyanka on the sets of the movie Waqt. During that time, there were a few rumours about a relationship between Akshay and Priyanka. Hearing these nonstop rumours about her husband, Twinkle was so angry that she reached the sets of Waqt with intention to slap the actress.

But when Twinkle reached the sets, Priyanka was not there and had left for the day, and ultimately, Akshay Kumar had to face her anger at the time.

No doubt Akshay and Priyanka make for one of the hottest onscreen pairs. We have seen them in movies like Andaaz, Waqt, and Aitraaz. Their hot and sizzling chemistry was the talk of the town, which triggered these rumours about their relationship.

What are your views on this? Do let us know in the comments section below

