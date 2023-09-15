Must read! "Where is Katrina??" Netizens asks Vicky Kaushal as he arrives for Ganapati Pooja

Actor Vicky Kaushal arrived for Ganpati Pooja at Ambanis along with Sunny Kaushal and Isabelle Kaif, fans are asking him where is Katrina?
Submitted by FarhanKhan on Wed, 09/20/2023 - 12:31
movie_image: 
Katrina

MUMBAI: Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif are indeed one of the most loved jodis, the duo never fails to grab the attention of the fans as and when they appear for any event. Well they indeed gives some major couple goals. 

Recently the actor Vicky Kaushal was spotted attending Ganapati Pooja at Ambanis along with Sunny Kaushal and Isabelle Kaif, well these 3 were looking superb and have grabbed the eyeballs of the fans. The fans showered all the love for them. 

But there are few who have noticed that Katrina kaif has not made it to the event and are asking to the actor Vicky Kaushal, Where is Katrina?

Also read https://www.tellychakkar.com/movie/movie-news/hotness-alert-these-clicks-of-plabita-borthakur-define-hotness-230920

As we see many are asking where is Katrina Kaiff, also many are assuming why she is missing everytime when the actor is here. Also few are assuming that she has not come maybe because she is pregnant.

What are your views on these comments, and did you also missed Katirna Kaif from the event, do let us know in the comment section below

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital and television, keep reading Tellychakkar

Also read https://www.tellychakkar.com/movie/movie-news/trolled-whats-wrong-her-why-cant-she-wear-dress-occasion-wise-besharam-netizens
 

Katrina Kaif Vicky Kaushal VICKY KAUSHAL FANS Isabelle Kaif Sunny Kaushal The Great Indian Family YRF Ganapati Pooja Bollywood News Bollywood actors Digital News DIGITAL ACTORS ott news Showbizz news B town updates South new South Actors ott news OTT ACTRESS Bollywood Fashion Bollywood Updates TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
FarhanKhan's picture

About Author

Submitted by FarhanKhan on Wed, 09/20/2023 - 12:31

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
EXCLUSIVE! Amrish Sharma opens up on his acting school, 'Acting Ki Pathshala, shares about his 16-years of experience as a casting director, reveals giving break to actors who are currently the top names in the industry and much more
MUMBAI:  The showbiz world is one such industry where a lot of people aspire to create names for themselves. There are...
Teri Meri Doriyaann: Misunderstanding! Sahiba misunderstands Angad, the latter gets sad
MUMBAI: Star Plus’ popular show ‘Teri Meri Doriyaann’ by Cockrow and Shaika Films, started on a very promising note and...
EXCLUSIVE! Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin fame Vihan Verma on welcoming Lord Ganesha at his home: It was always there in my mind and this time, God chose us to welcome him in our house
MUMBAI: The auspicious festival of Ganesh Chaturthi has kickstarted with a bang from 19th September onwards.From...
Exclusive! Bhagya Lakshmi fame Akash Choudhary sheds light on welcoming Ganpati Bappa to his home this year
MUMBAI: The festival of Ganesh Chaturthi was celebrated yesterday and a lot of people brought Ganpati idols home for a...
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Shocking! Shantanu announces his decision, Bhosle family shocked
MUMBAI: Popular drama series Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is constantly high on drama. The storyline is filled with...
Must read! "Where is Katrina??" Netizens asks Vicky Kaushal as he arrives for Ganapati Pooja
MUMBAI: Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif are indeed one of the most loved jodis, the duo never fails to grab the...
Recent Stories
Katrina
Must read! "Where is Katrina??" Netizens asks Vicky Kaushal as he arrives for Ganapati Pooja
Latest Video
Related Stories
Disha Patani
Trolled! "What's wrong with her, why can't she wear dress occasion wise, BESHARAM" netizens troll actress Disha Patani for her dress
Plabita Borthakur
Hotness alert! These clicks of Plabita Borthakur define Hotness
Nikita
Woah! Nikita Dutta is a beach baby and these pictures prove it
Varun
Must Read! “Please do not remake any old Govinda movies”, netizens react on the news of Varun Dhawan and David Dhawan's collaboration
Atlee
Jawan: Shocking! Atlee discloses fascinating details on Deepika Padukone’s role in Shah Rukh Khan’s film
Parineeta
Shiv Shakti actor Parineeta Borthakur: As an actor, I believe that no matter what role I do, I will do my best