Must read! "Where is Katrina??" Netizens asks Vicky Kaushal as he arrives for Ganapati Puja

Actor Vicky Kaushal arrived for Ganpati Puja at Ambani's residence along with Sunny Kaushal and Isabelle Kaif, fans are asking him where is Katrina?
Katrina

MUMBAI: Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif are indeed one of the most loved jodis of the film industry. The duo never fails to grab the attention of the fans as and when they appear for any event. Well they indeed give some major couple goals. 

 

 

Recently, the actor Vicky Kaushal was spotted attending Ganapati Puja at the Ambani’s residence along with Sunny Kaushal and Isabelle Kaif, well these 3 were looking superb and have grabbed the eyeballs of the fans. The fans showered all the love for them. 

But there are few who have noticed that Katrina Kaif has not made it to the event and are asking the actor Vicky Kaushal, Where is Katrina?

As we see many are asking where is Katrina Kaiff, also many are assuming why she is missing everytime when the actor is here. Also few are assuming that she has not come maybe because she is pregnant.

What are your views on these comments, and did you also missed Katirna Kaif from the event, do let us know in the comment section below

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital and television, keep reading Tellychakkar

