Must read! "Where is the talent?" Netizens ask as Vaani Kapoor gets back-to-back Yash Raj Films movies after flops

We are seeing back-to-back releases of Vaani Kapoor with the production house Yash Raj Films. However, netizens are questioning her talent after consecutive flops, including Shamshera.

MUMBAI: Actress Vaani Kapoor is one of the most followed actresses in the industry. She has portrayed some beautiful characters and received a lot of admiration from the fans. She is indeed one of the major head turners when it comes to style and fitness.

Her recently released movie Shamshera, which also stars Ranbir Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt in the leading roles, has been the talk of the town. The film has finally hit the theatres and has been getting mixed and negative reactions from the fans.

The movie is getting a big thumbs down from the audience with regards to the storyline, which is very outdated. Moreover, many people are saying that the actress Vaani Kapoor does not have anything to offer in the movie, comparing her to Katrina Kaif's role in Thugs of Hindostan.

Also read: Audience perspective! Shamshera, yet another disaster from Sanjay Dutt, might be the downfall of the actor

Check out the comments from the audience.

Prathamesh - I feel Vaani Kapoor lacks talents, and despite having more flops in her kitty, she is getting back-to-back movies with Yash Raj Films. Where is the talent?

Priyanka - Vaani Kapoor is an overrated actress. I do not like the actress, but she is still getting back-to-back big releases, and none of them is hit, including Shamshera.

Puja - I think it is too early to speak about Vaani Kapoor; let us see her more and then decide.

Mohan - Vaani Kapoor looks very sexy and has good looks, but when it comes to acting, she needs to learn a lot. Talking about her role in Shamshera, she had very less screen space.

What are your views on the actress? Let us know in the comments section below.

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital, and television, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Also read (Wow! These fitness pictures of Pooja Hegde give some major goals)

