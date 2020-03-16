Must read! "Where is the talent" Netizens asks as Vaani Kapoor gets back to back Yash Raj Films movies after flops

MUMBAI: Actress Vaani Kapoor is no doubt one of the most then followed actresses we have in acting space, we have seen some beautiful characters coming from the side of the actress and getting all the love from the fans, she is indeed one of the major head turners when it comes to defining hotness.

Vaani Kapoor is a name coming from B Town, who is known not only for her amazing acting contribution but also for her fashion and fitness. Over the time we have seen some beautiful pictures which are coming from the side of the actress which are defining some fashion and fitness goals.

The recently released movie of the actress Shamshera which has Ranbir Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt in the leading role has been talk of the town the movie has finally hit the theatres and it is getting some mixed to negative reactions from the fans.

The movie is getting a big thumbs down from the audience with regards to the storyline which is very outdated, on the other hand many people are saying that the actress Vaani Kapoor does not have anything to offer in the movie and they are comparing the actress Vaani Kapoor with Katrina Kaif from the movie Thugs of Hindostan.

Also read (Audience perspective! Shamshera, yet another disaster from Sanjay Dutt, is this the downfall of the actor)

Check out the comment coming from the side of the fans and audience

Prathamesh - I feel Vaani Kapoor lacks talents and in spite of having more flops in her Kitty she is getting back to back Yash Raj Films, where is the talent?

Priyanka - Vaani Kapoor is overrated actress, I personally do not like the actress but still she is getting back to back big releases and none of them are hit including Shamshera.

Puja - I think so it is too early to speak about Vaani Kapoor, let us see her more in the movie than can take any decision

Mohan - Vaani Kapoor looks very sexy and has looks but when it comes to acting she needs to learn a lot and talking about her role in Shamshera, she had very less screen space.

Well these are some of the comments coming from the side of the audience with regards to the actress Vaani Kapoor and her talent and what are your views on the actress and do you think she is just getting back to back big releases in spite of having less number of hits, do let us know in the comments section below

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital, and television, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Also read (Wow! These fitness pictures of Pooja Hegde are giving some major goals)