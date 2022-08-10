Must read! Who is Tania Shroff, girlfriend of Ahaan Shetty?

MUMBAI:There are many news and articles which are speaking about the relationship of Ahaan Shetty,who is the son of Suniel Shetty, along with Tania Shroff, we have seen few pictures and videos which are floating all over the internet of Tania and Ahaan as they clicked at few event and recently we can see many pictures and videos which are floating all over the internet as Tania Shroff celebrates her birthday

These pictures and videos are of some celebrities who were attending the birthday bash and we have also seen Tania Shroff grabbing the eyeballs of the fans with her boyfriend Ahaan Shetty.

Well do you know Tania Shroff and Ahaan Shetty are childhood friends, Talking about Tania, she is a billionaire by the virtue of being born to industrialist parents, Jaidev and Romila Shroff. Tania’s father, Jaidev Shroff is the global CEO of UPL limited , a company which offers sustainable agriculture products and solutions across India and internationally as well.

Tania Shroff is the fashion designer and over the time we have seen some beautiful pictures coming from the side of this lovely couple which indeed gives us major couple goals.

Birthday bash of Tanya Shroff was attended by many star kids and no doubt this beautiful couple are getting some good comments all over the internet.

