Must Read! Who is Vinali Bhatnagar, actress paired opposite Siddharth Nigam

The cast of the movie Kisi ka bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is grabbing the attention and today let us know in detail about Vinali Bhatnagar who is paired opposite Siddharth Nigam in the movie
Submitted by FarhanKhan on Fri, 03/31/2023 - 20:23
movie_image: 
MUMBAI:One of the much awaited movies of the year 2023 is Kisi Ka bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, the movie which has some amazing talents like Salman Khan, Pooja Hegde, Venkatesh, Jagapathi Babu, Raghav Juyal, Siddharth Nigam, Shehnaaz Gill, Jassie Gill, Palak Tiwari is the talk of the town for the actor Salman Khan as his big screen release on Eid, and also the never seen side of the actor.

Another major factor drawing the attention of the fans is the star cast of the movie and today let us know who is Vinali Bhatnagar, the actress who is paired opposite Sidharth Nigam in the movie.

Vinali Bhatnagar is a popular model, she has been blessing the internet feed over the time with her great pictures, she has been grabbing the attention of the fans winning their hearts with her looks.

Her schooling was done in Sanskar Valley School Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh, India, Graduate in Fashion Designing from London

Vinali Bhatnagar went to London and completed a degree in Fashion Designing. After coming to India she participated in Miss India Chhattisgarh in 2017 and she was the winner of this contest.

Do you know Vinali Bhatnagar is a well trained Kathak Dancer.

No doubt she is already grabbing the attention of the fans with her looks and just by her presence in the songs so far and we look forward to see her in the full movie.

What are your views on actress Vinali Bhatnagar and how excited are you for the movie Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki jaan, do let us know in the comment section below.

